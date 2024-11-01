‘We’re an interracial lesbian couple: This is how we’re raising our twin boys’

Lesbian interracial couple Ebony and Denise are on a mission to advocate for LGBTQ+ families, by sharing details of their life together.

The pair are breaking down stereotypes, while raising their three children.

They give a glimpse into their every-day lives online and have amassed more than seven million followers on TikTok and three million subscribers on YouTube.

But they also explore beyond the every day, speaking candidly about their fertility journey and teaching their children about all aspects of the queer community.

After getting married in 2010, the couple caught the “baby bug.” Ebony underwent intrauterine insemination, falling pregnant after just one cycle, and they welcomed Olivia in 2011. They now also have twin boys: Lucas and Jayden.

Ebony and Denise are open about how being the children of a lesbian interracial couple could affect the youngsters later in life and are teaching the youngsters to be accepting, and showing them how to respond to potential bullying and hate.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.