Agatha All Along may have ended its nine-episode run but fans think it could be renewed for season two – if the limited series is submitted as a comedy in the next awards season.

Warning: Spoilers for Agatha All Along follow.

Originally billed as a limited series, the WandaVision spin-off followed Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness on her journey along the Witches’ Road, accompanied by Heartstopper star Joe Locke as Teen/Billy, Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal, Sasheer Zamata and Patti LuPone.

The series ended with Agatha as a ghost, having sacrificed herself to ex-lover Rio – who turned out to be Death – to save Billy. The pair set off to find Billy’s twin brother, but fans were left with no idea how that story will play out.

Well, now they have a clue.

Joe Locke and Kathryn Hahn in Agatha All Along. (Marvel/Disney+)

According to Variety, Agatha All Along may be getting a second series, and the clue lies in the category the show will be submitted in during awards season.

The Marvel show will reportedly be submitted for consideration in the comedy category in the upcoming Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and next year’s Emmys, putting it up against the likes of Abbott Elementary, The Bear and Hacks.

That’s important for one big reason: if it was intended to remain a limited series (i.e. done and dusted with just the nine episodes), the show would have been submitted as such.

The Television Academy’s criteria for a limited series requires the programme to “tell a complete, non-recurring story and not have an ongoing storyline or main characters in subsequent seasons”.

That means if Agatha does get renewed, it won’t fit the bill.

Of course, it’s also possible that Billy gets his own series, but despite a particularly active rumour mill, there’s no official word on this.

The double-bill finale of Agatha made history, with the first lesbian kiss in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between Agatha and Rio. It also saw revealed Locke in his full super suit – something that queer Marvel fans should be very happy about.

Agatha All Along is available to stream on Disney+ now.

