Heartstopper author Alice Oseman has shared details about a deleted scene from the queer teen series.

It’s been almost a month since the latest season landed on Netflix, but fans of the show – which stars Joe Locke and Kit Connor as queer couple Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson – are still desperate for more Heartstopper content.

While they’ve got Locke’s role in queer Marvel series Agatha All Along and Connor’s turn in Broadway’s Romeo and Juliet to keep them going, they’re still keen for as much Heartstopper detail as possible.

Now, the show’s creator Alice Oseman has given them something new to talk about.

Speaking on messaging platform Discord, Oseman told fans that there was a deleted scene in season three which involved Charlie’s teachers, gay couple, Mr Ajayi (Fisayo Akinade) and Mr Farouk (Nima Taleghani).

Oseman explained that the two teachers had a conversation about whether they should tell Charlie’s parents about his declining mental health.

Much of season three is focused on Charlie’s worsening anorexia and obsessive compulsive disorder.

Mr Ajay and Mr Farouk apparently voiced their worries about Charlie. (Netflix)

“There’s actually a deleted scene where Mr Ajayi and Mr Farouk have a brief conversation about whether Mr A should alert Charlie’s parents about what Charlie has said,” Oseman told fans.

In the hit Netflix series, Mr Ajayi is one of very few people Charlie seems to trust. The teacher is aware that his young pupil struggles with order, fainted during the season two trip to Paris, and sometimes prefers to eat lunch alone.

“Mr A is very worried but Mr F thinks that telling his parents might make things worse for Charlie. They decide not to tell Charlie’s parents, but it’s left unclear whether this is the right call or not… even I’m not sure,” Oseman continued.

“But at the very least, I expect Mr A will be more vigilant in looking out for Charlie after their conversation.”

Fans on social media have lamented the scene being removed, and called on Netflix to release all of the season’s unseen material.

One fan said: “I actually wish we got this scene,” and a second echoed the thought, saying: “That should have stayed. There were a couple of scenes that could have gone, to fit this in.”

While the streaming giant’s adaptation is a largely faithful adaptation of Oseman’s Heartstopper graphic novels, there are scenes in season three that fans expected to be included but ended up on the cutting-room floor.

One involved Charlie’s sister Tori, who comes out as asexual in the novels.

However, Oseman exclusively told PinkNews recently that didn’t happen on screen because “there wasn’t any build up to it”, but revealed: “Originally, I did write that [scene] there.

Alice Oseman has revealed details of a cut seen. (Netflix/Canva)

“Then, when we read through the scripts, I felt we [hadn’t] spent enough time with Tori and Michael as a pair. We hadn’t seen any suggestion that this was something Tori has been dealing with, and there’s a lot in season three.

“There was really no room to put that in without sacrificing something else. I felt I would much rather not do it here, save it for – fingers crossed – a new season, where I could explore that storyline in much more depth and complexity and really do it justice.”

Heartstopper season three is streaming now on Netflix.

