Agatha All Along finale makes history with MCU’s first lesbian kiss

The double-bill finale of Agatha All Along saw Agatha Harkness’ coven reach the end of the Witches’ Road – and delivered the first ever lesbian kiss in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in the procress.

Warning: Spooky spoilers ahead.

When WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along was first announced, it was already the ‘gayest Marvel project to date’, by sheer virtue of its cast alone; Kathryn Hahn as the titular anti-hero Agatha, Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke as the ‘Teen’, Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal/ Death, along with Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn and stage and screen icon Patti LuPone.

The series only got gayer as it went on, with fans rejoicing at the reveal of Teen as ultra-powerful, super-queer comic book character Billy Kaplan/Wiccan, an early combat scene between Agatha and Rio (Death) that was definitely a substitute for foreplay, further episodes delivering palpable sexual tension and even a conversation during episode seven that confirmed Agatha was not straight.

As well as marking the series’ climax (turns out it really was Agatha, all along), episode 8, “Follow Me My Friend / To Glory at the End”, sees Agatha finally commit an act of selflessness; instead of sacrificing Billy to her former lover, Death, she sacrifices herself so Billy can live.

That takes the form of a glorious, uncut, snog between Hahn’s Agatha and Plaza’s Death – the first ever lesbian kiss to be shown in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Agatha All Along has given us Marvel’s first lesbian kiss. (Marvel)

And in simple terms, the gays have lost their minds.

“I stood up and applauded in my room alone,” one user wrote on X, another adding, “Oh let’s goo lesbians finally!!”

Agatha and Rio kiss in 'AGATHA ALL ALONG' pic.twitter.com/5ECvhv23Uq — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) October 31, 2024

“FIRST WOMEN TO KISS IN THE MCU AS THEY F*CKING SHOULD!!!!!” another wrote.

And as one fan joked, “Lesbians can’t ever break up normally, always doing something dramatic like delivering the kiss of death.”

Some fans have complained that the kiss was “another tragic sapphic ending”, referencing the sadly all-too-common ‘Bury Your Gays’ trope of LGBTQ+ characters dying shortly after finding happiness – but the overwhelming sentiment is of unbridled sapphic joy at the representation in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project.

Thus far, it’s fair to say that LGBTQ+ representation in the MCU has been, as Locke himself put it, “behind the times“.

For example, Thor: Ragnarok‘s Valkyrie is ‘canonically bisexual’, but a kissing scene was cut from the 2017 film.

Eternals character Phastos, played by Bryan Tyree Henry, was the first out and proud gay superhero – but plans for a sequel have since been scrapped. Even a blink-and-you’ll miss it moment between Michael Coel’s Dora Milaje warrior and her girlfriend ended up on the cutting room floor in some territories.

Agatha All Along is available to stream on Disney+ now.

