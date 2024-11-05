Disney legend Alan Menken to perform in the West End for his first ever UK solo concert – and this is how to get tickets.

The award-winning composer will perform at the London Palladium on 9 March, 2025.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 8 November via LW Theatres.

Billed as ‘A Whole New World of Alan Menken’, the show will see him perform iconic songs from his career as well as tell audiences the stories behind them.

Announcing the show, Menken said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be performing at the iconic London Palladium. It’s an incredible honour to bring my music to such a historic venue, and to be doing my very first solo show in the UK makes it even more special.

“I can’t wait to share the stories and songs that have been a part of my journey with such an amazing audience. London has always held a special place in my heart, and this show will be unforgettable!”.

Alan Menken will perform songs from the likes of The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Pocahontas and more.

Some of his most recognisable works for Disney include “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid, “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast and “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas to name a few.

He has also scored numerous stage musicals, including Newsies, Sister Act, Aladdin, and Little Shop of Horrors, and contributed songs to films including Captain America: The First Avenger.

The composer has earned the coveted EGOT status after receiving eight Academy Awards, 11 Grammy Awards and one Tony and Emmy Award.

Plus, it was recently announced that the live stage adaption of Hercules, with music by Menken, will open in London’s West End next year.

Below you can find out all the details about Alan Menken tickets for his headline London show.

How do I get tickets?

They go on general sale from 10am on 8 November via the London Palladium website at lwtheatres.co.uk.

Fans can sign up to an exclusive presale via the LW Theatres website. This will take place from 10am on 7 November and you’ll be emailed details on how to access it.