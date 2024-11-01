Hercules musical confirms ticket details for 2025 London run

Disney’s Hercules musical has confirmed ticket details for its upcoming London run.

The show, based on the animated classic of the same name, will premiere at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in 2025.

Tickets will be released in a priority sale from 9am on 4 November exclusively via LW Theatres.

The live musical adaption follows the story of the young demigod who realises he has immense strength and power.

It will feature the soundtrack from the Oscar-nominated film, including the likes of “Go the Distance”, “Won’t Say (I’m In Love)” and “Zero to Hero”.

The production has music and lyrics by Alan Menken and David Zippel, a brand-new book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah, with direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw and co-choreography by Tanisha Scott.

A stage version of the hit film had been in the works for a number of years, with two iterations across the Atlantic at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park and the Paper Mill Playhouse, while a further run also took place in Hamburg earlier this year.

The opening date for Hercules in London is yet to be confirmed by producers, but it’ll take over from Disney’s other hit musical, Frozen at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

UK fans were given a teaser of the show during the Royal Variety Performance in 2023 as the muses performed “Zero to Hero” as part of a Disney on Stage medley.

Ahead of tickets going on sale for Hercules in London, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How do I get tickets for the Hercules musical in London?

Theatregoers can sign up to an exclusive presale with the venue at LW Theatres.

This will take place from 9am on Monday, 4 November and you’ll be emailed a presale link to access tickets early.

The general on-sale date is yet to be confirmed, but it’s expected to take place in November.