Iowa makes history with election of its first trans state lawmaker

Iowa has elected its first transgender member of the state house of representatives.

Aime Wichtendahl, who made history in 2015 as the first trans woman elected to government in the state, wrote on her campaign website that she ran for the Iowa house because “we have a government in Des Moines that wants your vote, but not your opinion”.

She won approximately 52 per cent of the vote to Republican rival John Thompson’s 48 per cent in the race for the District 80 seat, making her the Hawkeye State’s first transgender lawmaker.

She succeeds fellow Democrat Art Staed, who moved to contest the open Iowa senate seat representing District 40.

On X/Twitter, Wichtendahl said she aims to repeal the abortion ban, legalise marijuana, invest in public education, support unions and defend civil rights.

Her website states that she has always had a passion for politics and became involved in 2008, when she was a state delegate for Barack Obama. She has one son, Steven, and is the author of the 2011 novel The Butterfly and the Flame.

Wichtendahl’s success comes as Donald Trump won back the White House for the Republicans, who also regained control of the US senate and are on course to retain power in the US house of representatives.

