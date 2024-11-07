Tammy Baldwin will be only out LGBTQ+ US Senator after winning re-election

Democrat Tammy Baldwin has won a third term in the US senate.

The out LGBTQ+ senator held on to her Wisconsin seat after a nail-biting election, polling 49.4 per cent of the vote to Republican rival Eric Hovde’s 48.5. Associated Press called the result hours after Donald Trump had declared victory for the Republicans in the race for the White House on Wednesday (6 November).

In a post on social media, Baldwin thanked her constituents, saying: “Wisconsinites chose someone who always puts them first, shows up, listens and works with everyone to get the job done. I’m proud to head back to the senate to keep fighting for our workers, farmers and families that make our state great.”

Instead of conceding defeat gracefully, Hovde accused Democrats of trying to “siphon votes” to whom he described as a “fraudulent candidate”.

Tammy Baldwin is now the only out LGBTQ+ US senator. (Getty)

Over the course of his campaign, Hovde made several anti-LGBTQ+ remarks about Baldwin, including claiming that she directed taxpayer funds to a transgender health clinic and had vowed to support “sex change surgeries for minors”.

Hovde also took aim at Baldwin’s support for the Equality Act, which would expand civil rights protections for LGBTQ+ people, and misgendered trans women.

Baldwin, a lesbian, is the only out LGBTQ+ senator in a senate now controlled by the Republicans. She was first elected in 2012, becoming the first out US senator in US history. Since then, other LGBTQ+ politicians, including Laphonza Butler and Kyrsten Sinema, have held seats, but the decision by several not to seek re-election, means Baldwin is now on her own.

With 30 of 34 senate races called, the Republicans have 52 seats and the Democrats 44.

In the house of representatives, where 218 seats are needed for control, the Republicans currently have 218 to the Democrats’ 188. With five races in California among a number still to be called, the Democrats are holding out hope of preventing the Republicans having control of all three branches of the legislature.

