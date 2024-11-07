Kamala Harris delivered an important message to young people as she conceded the election to President-Elect Donald Trump and vowed to “never give up the fight for freedom”.

Trump won the 2024 US election, marking a return to the White House for himself and the Republican Party.

Trump, who had already declared victory over Harris after being projected to win key swing states, had his victory confirmed when he surpassed 270 electoral college votes after being projected to win the state of Wisconsin.

Vice-president Harris spoke at Howard University in Washington DC on Wednesday (6 November) in the wake of the 2024 Presidential Election results, telling a tearful crowd that her “heart is full today” despite the outcome.

Harris delivered an important message to a tearful crowd at Howard University in Washington DC. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

“[I’m] full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country and full of resolve,” she said. Harris explained that the election results were not what she and running mate Tim Walz hoped or fought for, but she remains optimistic for America’s future.

She said: “The light of America’s promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting… I am so proud of the race we ran, and the way we ran it.”

Addressing young voters in the crowd directly, Harris said: “It is okay to feel sad and disappointed, but please know it’s going to be okay.

“Sometimes the fight takes a while – that doesn’t mean we won’t win… Don’t give up,” she told the crowd. “You have power.”

The Vice President, who told the audience that she had already offered her congratulations to the new president-elect, added: “Do not despair. This is not a time to throw up our hands, this is a time to roll up our sleeves”.

She said that now is the time “to organise, to mobilise, and to stay engaged for the sake of freedom and justice, and the future that we all know that we can build together”.

Harris reminded the audience that “only when it is dark enough can you see the stars”.

She continued: “I know people feel like we are entering a dark time, but for the benefit of us all, I hope that is not the case.”

She urged her supporters to “fill the sky with the light of a brilliant billion of stars and the light of optimism, of faith, of truth, and service”.

Harris concluded: “May that guide us toward the extraordinary promise of the United States of America.”

If this story has affected you, call the LGBT National Help Centre on 888 843 4564 Monday-Friday 1 pm-9 pm Pacific Time or 4 pm-Midnight Eastern Time or on Saturdays 9 am-2 pm Pacific Time or Noon-5 pm Eastern Time.