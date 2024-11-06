Retired gay porn star Jake Bass won’t make comeback after Trump election win

Retired porn star Jake Bass promised to a return to the industry if Kamala Harris had won the US presidential election.

Known for gay porn classics such as Edge of Glory, 10 Feet of Meat and Big D*ck Boys, Bass retired from adult entertainment in 2016, according to his IDMB page, leaving a gaping hole in the industry.

Bass was a fan-favourite, having worked for studios Cocky Boys and men.com, among other studios since first appearing in 2012. Known for his tattoos and distinctive good looks, the adult performer was a firm fan favourite for many consumers of his work, sitting firmly in the gay porn hall of fame (if such a place exists).

And there was a glimmer of hope that the star would come out of retirement on the day of the presidential election – but that has now been dashed.

“If Kamala wins – going back to porn,” the one and only Jake Bass told his nearly 30k followers yesterday (5 Nov).

If Kamala wins – going back to porn — Jacob Kelly Bass (@itsjacobass) November 5, 2024

RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist Luxx Noir London replied to the post, saying what we were all thinking: “Yall PLEASEEEEE GO VOTE ITS GOTTEN SERIOUS.”

Others reacted with just as much excitement, with one fan writing: “Whole country just went blue.”

Another added: “And if this isn’t enough of a reason to vote blue I don’t know what else is.”

And fellow porn star Trenton Ducati wrote: “You [might] as well text me now then.”

However, Donald Trump’s victory will have left Bass fans deeply disappointed, and, more seriously, left minority groups in the US with very real fears.

Bass was not the only porn star to make headlines in the closing days of the election campaign. Devin Franco came out as a Trump supporter just before American voters went to the polls.

