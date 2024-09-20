It’s clear that RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist Luxx Noir London is “much more than a drag queen”. A new album, Light in the Dark, and a role in Drag: The Musical, makes that fairly obvious.

She shot to fame in the fifteenth season of the flagship show, making it to the top four alongside Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Anetra and Sasha Colby.

Although she missed out on the crown, Luxx gained legions of fans with her unshakeable confidence, stunning fashions and brutal honesty.

Now, she’s opened up to PinkNews about that Loosey LaDuca moment in Wigloose: The Rusical, why people will be surprised by the contents of the new album, and the two things she needs before she considering a return to All Stars.

PinkNews: Let’s start with Drag: The Musical, in which you’re starring with a whole host of other Drag Race queens. How did that come about?

Luxx Noir London: It came about pretty suddenly. I wasn’t expecting to audition for it, [but] when the opportunity arose, I did, and I was cast. I’m very excited to be doing it.

You may like to watch

And what was it like auditioning for Alaska Thunderf**k, who co-wrote the musical?

I’ve worked with her before so it wasn’t too mentally taxing but it was definitely exciting because she’s someone I look up to. Our relationship is magical, we have this unspoken language that a lot of people don’t recognise at first, until we’re like: “Oh, it’s another Drag Race reference.”

What’s your favourite Drag Race reference?

It used to be Kennedy Davenport entering the werk room and Jasmine Masters saying: “Kennedy, Kennedy.” But at the moment, it’s Pearl saying, “My monkeys made you this potato salad,” in the season-seven acting challenge.

What excites you most about Drag: The Musical?

Just to be doing it. I haven’t done a musical since 2020, when I was in college. When I dropped out, I was like: “I don’t think I’m ever going to do a musical again.” But everything comes full circle.

Why did you think that?

At the time, my goals and my life, and where I was as a person, was very different [from] now. I had so many ideas for myself, and now I’m going with the flow of the opportunities that life brings.

What can you tell us about your role in Drag: The Musical?

My character’s name is Popcorn, Poppy for short. Everyone calls her Poppy, except her dad, he just doesn’t call her. She’s a campy, colourful fashionista with a lot of personality.

You mentioned that your last time in a musical was 2020, but we all saw Wigloose: The Rusical (season 15’s musical challenge), which is still one of the highest rated episodes of Drag Race ever. What was that like?

It’s wild to think about. For me, that episode of Drag Race is monumental because I was the feature in a lot of ways. It’s very interesting that I was fighting for the lead in in Wigloose, and I’m still not the lead in Drag: The Musical. Maybe you’re not always the lead, which is fine with me.

That episode also contained your famous “Who should go home first, and why?” answer. What is it like for you to watch that Loosey LaDuca moment back now?

I didn’t feel in the moment, that it was like: “Oh, I got her.” That was never my MO, that was never my goal or objective, so I still don’t feel that way. But it made really good TV, and I think it’s part of the reason why my season won so many Emmys. And I now have an iconic Drag Race moment. I can’t ask for anything else, and me and Loosey sit back and laugh about it now.

Your new album, Light in the Dark, is out. How are you feeling after working on it for so long?

It’s really good music. I’m excited for everybody to see a different side of me, how I think and operate, and my musical abilities outside what they got to see when I was on television or my other past work. This is me as a fully realised artist.

Was pop always the plan for Luxx?

In my head, Luxx has always been more of a pop star, socialite, celebrity. She was never just a drag queen. And now, I’m doing everything I can to make Luxx more of a person [who] is, of course, going to be associated with drag, but I don’t want people to see her only as a drag queen because she’s more than that.

On this album, you worked with Fred Velvet, who is also RuPaul’s producer. What was that like?

It’s an absolute dream. He understands all the crazy ideas I have in my head, and we bounce them, and we make something out of whatever concept I have for a song, or whatever words I have, or however I’m feeling. The end product is remarkable.

And RuPaul is definitely my icon. It’s wild to think that I’m even able to be working with someone [who] she’s working with. But Fred is much more than just RuPaul’s producer. He is a remarkable talent and visionary [of] his own accord, and I’m happy he’s getting his due credit for being a person who’s so capable of cultivating sound.

Is there anything on this album which will surprise people about Luxx?

People are going to be surprised to hear that sometimes I’m sad and sometimes I go through periods of self-doubt, and people are going to be surprised at my knowledge of actual music technique. People are going to be surprised that I feel some of these things about myself because everybody knows me to be someone who only feels highly about themself. But I am in a place now where I have built up enough confidence to allow the insecurities to be discussed and shared.

Can you pinpoint when that shift happened?

When my season of Drag Race was airing and I was getting lots of online hate and people telling me all types of things about myself that I knew were not true. For a moment, they started to get to me, and that’s when I was like, if I didn’t let thousands of people telling me I was worthless, shake my confidence, then I’m in a place where I’m unbreakable.

What’s your favourite track on the album and why?

Sonically, one of my favourites is “Ave Narcisa”. It showcases my love of music and sound; not necessarily pop music or songwriting, but actual choral music. It’s my best work vocally, and the technical things that are done on that song are like, crazy. I have not heard anybody ever do it.

Any inspirations for the album apart from Ru?

Lady Gaga is my everything. Even subconsciously, she is always on my mood board. I’m never going to be afraid to say she inspires me as an artist. So, if her work is reflected in my work, I think I’m doing a good job because for me, her work is the peak of artistry.

Going back to Ru, it’s clear from season 15 that she loved you. What was that like?

I was relieved and happy that she enjoyed me but I was really interested as to why she enjoyed me so much. And I don’t want to say thaßt it’s because I reminded her of herself, but I was such an enigma. I was confusing to her because I’m so young and fresh but I have this vast knowledge of history, and a huge repertoire of references to pull from.

I hope one day, people look at pictures of me like they look at pictures of Ru. Anybody in showbusiness would say that they want to be looked at as the ultimate. And my plan is to be the ultimate.

One last question: where is Luxx Noir London on an All Stars return?

When I have [more than] a million streams on Light in the Dark, and I have a Billboard entry. Until then, I don’t know if I’ll go back. I also don’t know if the general public is ready to have me back. I would hope [they cast me on the same season as Loosey].

Light in the Dark is available to stream now.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.



