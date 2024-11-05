Gay porn star Devin Franco comes out as a Trump supporter

Gay porn performer Devin Franco came out as a Donald Trump supporter the day before the 2024 US presidential election.

Known for cinematic classics such as C*mD*mpSl*ts, Hung F*ckers and Teacher’s Pet F*ster, Franco has been a prominent gay adult performer since 2017 (according to his IMDB page), and has almost 500,000 followers on X/Twitter. Not to mention winning the 2021 best bottom GayVN award.

So, it might surprise some of his fans to hear that he is backing Republican candidates Trump and JD Vance, rather than supporting the Democratic ticket of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 US presidential election.

Replying to a post on X from “a gay guy who’s left the Left” and is “voting for Donald Trump” and who also thinks the Democrats are a “war-hungry censorship machine, cynically using identity politics and media manipulation to divide us”, Franco wrote: “100 per cent agree.”

100% agree! — Devin Franco (@devinfrancoxxx) November 4, 2024

Franco, whose real name is Jesse Tanner Morris, also replied to several others asking about his voting intentions.

You may like to watch

“You were genuinely one of my favs so this feels like an actual betrayal,” one fan told the adult-film favourite, who replied: “Well, that’s delusional because you don’t even know me. Get a grip. I have a different opinion. It’s this kind of attitude that red-pilled me” – a reference to the popular Matrix films, but colloquially used for someone who has converted to backing the Republican Party in the US.

After another porn account recommended that fans unfollow Franco and “take your thirst somewhere else”, he accused them of “becom[ing] the fascists you say you’re afraid of”.

lol you all have become the fascists you say you’re afraid of. Bye 👋🏼 — Devin Franco (@devinfrancoxxx) November 4, 2024

Franco continued in another post: “Trying to do everything within your meager [sic] power to have a negative impact on my livelihood and income, and how I support myself, because we don’t have the same opinion, is fascism.”

The star also dismissed the right-wing wish-list for a Trump presidency, Project 2025, which would ban porn, as “fear-mongering propaganda”, adding: “If you think Project 2025 is real, you’re r*tarded.”

After several more posts, Franco resumed regular business with a side of Make America Great Again – including reposting a clip of a fellow adult performer named John Kilo, dressed as a “Brave MAGA patriot” as he “F*CKS [an] AR-15 using LIBERAL TEARS as lube!”

Kilo added: “Satire obvs!” of the video, which sees Kilo penetrate a sex toy attached to an AR-15 rifle.

In September, Franco posted a link to an article on a website called FastCompany, which claims to look at “Kamala Harris’ years-long crusade against sex work”. He captioned his post “some things aren’t red or blue.”

Some things aren’t red or bluehttps://t.co/KcGmPlhuSa — Devin Franco (@devinfrancoxxx) September 3, 2024

Franco previously disclosed that he was diagnosed with viral encephalitis and was “majorly depressed” a few days before the above post.

Franco is not the only gay porn star to have backed Trump. Str8UpGayPorn named several performers who seemed to be voting for the Republicans in today’s (5 November) elections.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.