Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert have both won at least two more years in congress.

Greene retained her Georgia seat in the US house of representatives with more than 64 per cent of the vote, according to the Associated Press, easily beating Democratic challenger Shawn Harris by some 100,000 votes.

Boebert was re-elected to the house with 53 per cent, beating Democrat Trisha Calvarese in Colorado by almost 40,000 votes.

Both women, who are devout Donald Trump supporters, are notorious for their anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, which includes perpetuating conspiracy theories about marginalised groups.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (L) and Lauren Boebert both won re-election to the US house of representatives. (Getty)

Greene, arguably the more radical of the pair, has launched numerous attacks on trans people, was a vehement COVID-19 denier and anti-vaxxer during the pandemic, seemingly believes in the Pizzagate paedophile conspiracy theory, and even seem to claim that Democrats caused Hurricane Helene.

Boebert is also no stranger to controversial conspiratorial thinking, making several anti-LGBTQ+ claims, while opposing women’s right to abortion and making racist remarks about the White House’s first Black press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre.

The Beetlejuice fan faced controversy after switching districts in Colorado after former representative, Ken Buck, announced his departure from congress.

She celebrated her victory during an election-watch party, telling supporters: “There are some amazing, godly patriots here who care about our country. It’s because of you and your life that our children have a chance at living in this great experiment called America.”

Greene, meanwhile, thanked her “wonderful” supporters in a post from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, where Republicans were celebrating taking back the White House as well as the US senate.

