Republican and committed theatre-goer Lauren Boebert is feeling the burn after her fundraising quarter dropped significantly in 2024.

The controversial Colorado politician and guns rights activist felt the sting after switching congressional districts due to a lack of votes in 2022, moving to a district vacated by Republican Ken Buck.

The move has cost Boebert a significant portion of her fundraising expenditure, only bringing in $462,000 in the first three months of 2024.

The loss in fundraising comes from Lauren Boebert’s decision to switch districts. (Getty)

This is one of her worst fundraising quarters in years according to Business Insider, who noted that the Colorado Republican brought in roughly $540,000 in the last three months of 2023.

It’s still significantly less than the nearly $764,000 she brought in around the first few months of 2021 and 2022 and much less than other quarters where she raised anywhere between $800,000 to $1 million.

Much of the support she receives continues to come from her colleagues in the House Freedom Caucus – a Republican-founded group that supports right-wing candidates in various states.

Donations include lump sums ranging between $1,000 to $3,300 from accounts tied to politicians in Illinois, Texas, Florida, Ohio, and Arizona.

She also received a $400 donation from disgraced former lawmaker George Santos, who was expelled from the House in late 2023.

GOP uncertain of support for Lauren Boebert

Voter perception of Lauren Boebert has taken a hit over the last few months following several scandals including her removal from a theatre production of Beetlejuice.

After being overly disruptive with her date, who was later discovered to be the owner of a drag bar, Boebert was expelled from the Denver theatre in late 2023.

CCTV footage was shared following the incident, and went viral. It showed Boebert taking flash photos, vaping during the play, and fondling her date.

After being escorted out by security staff, Boebert was seen flipping off several of the staff and saying: “Do you know who I am?”

She has since apologised for the incident, saying she was “a little too eccentric.“

This and several other controversies involving Boebert have lead GOP figures to line up behind GOP competitor and former lawmaker, Jerry Sonnenberg, who has been described as the “conservative conscience” of Colorado.