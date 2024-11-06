Self-proclaimed ‘Black nazi’ Mark Robinson defeated in North Carolina governor race

Republican Mark Robinson – who was embroiled in a porn and nazi scandal – has been defeated in the race to be North Carolina’s governor, projections are declaring.

Robinson, who was the first Black lieutenant governor of North Carolina, was running against the southeastern state’s Democrat attorney general Josh Stein in the gubernatorial election.

Polling data on Tuesday (5 November) shows a huge lead for Stein, with The Hill, NBC, CBS and the Associated Press all calling a win for the Democrat, who will become North Carolina’s first Jewish governor.

A controversial figure, Robinson became notorious during the election cycle for his inflammatory remarks about various groups – including LGBTQ+ folks, Jewish people, Muslims and school shooting victims – and was thrust into the centre of scandal when shocking comments he allegedly made on a porn website were revealed.

In September, senior members of Robinson’s team stepped away from his campaign after a bombshell investigative report by CNN alleged that an account linked to the GOP candidate posted various contentious comments related to sexual and racial topics on the message board of a porn website called Nude Africa more than a decade ago.

On the message board, Robinson reportedly called himself a “black NAZI!” and wrote he would “take Hitler over any of the sh*t that’s in Washington right now”, in reference to the Obama administration.

He allegedly called civil rights leader Martin Luther King a “f*cking commie bastard”, “worse than a maggot,” a “ho f**king, phony,” and a “huckster”.

Alongside these comments, the account which CNN said was linked to Robinson expressed interest in pornography involving trans folks – despite Robinson’s vehemently anti-trans stance.

“I like watching t****y on girl porn! That’s f**king hot! It takes the man out while leaving the man in!” the account is claimed to have written on the site. “And yeah I’m a ‘perv’ too!”

At various public events, Robinson has spoken out against trans rights and said he supports arresting trans people who use the bathroom that matches their gender, adding trans people should “find a corner outside somewhere”.

Prior to this scandal emerging, Robinson – who Donald Trump once described as “Martin Luther King on steroids” – has made choice comments about minority groups as a standard political tactic. This included claiming straight people are “superior” to LGBTQ+ people, trans people are the work of the antichrist, spreading fake news about five-year-olds having gender-affirming surgeries and attacking the LGBTQ+ Pride flag.

Robinson faced a significant amount of backlash for referring to LGBTQ+ identities as “that filth”.

“When you introduce these adult theme issues to children, that is filthy,” he said.

He also claimed right-wing speech was being “demonised”, going on to describe LGBTQ+ issues as “adult topics” that have “no business around children”.