Republican candidate for governor in North Carolina Mark Robinson has denied he will pull out of the race after an investigation alleges he said he likes trans pornography – despite his anti-trans views – and called himself a ‘Black Nazi’ on the message board of a porn website.

Warning: this story contains disturbing language

CNN alleged on Thursday (19 September) that an account linked to Mark Robinson, who has served as lieutenant governor of North Carolina since 2021 and is vying to be governor of North Carolina, posted various contentious comments related to sexual and racial topics on the message board of a porn website called Nude Africa more than a decade ago.

“I like watching t****y on girl porn! That’s f**king hot! It takes the man out while leaving the man in!” the account is claimed to have written on the site. “And yeah I’m a ‘perv’ too!”

Publicly, Donald Trump-backed Robinson has maintained a vehemently anti-trans – and more widely anti-LGBTQ+ stance, calling trans and gay folks “filth” and “what the cows leave behind”, as well as maggots and flies.

He has also said he is in support of arresting trans people who use the bathroom which aligns with their gender.

“We’re going to defend women in this state,” he said during a sermon in February 2024. “That means if you’re a man on Friday night, and all of a sudden Saturday you feel like a woman and you want to go in the women’s bathroom in the hall, you will be arrested — or whatever we got to do to you.”

Later, at a different event, Robinson also told a crowd that “if you are confused [about which bathroom to use], find a corner outside somewhere. I’m sorry, we’re not tearing society down because of this”.

Mark Robinson, Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina and candidate for Governor. (Grant Baldwin/Getty Images)

On the message board, Robinson also reportedly called himself a “black NAZI!” and wrote he would “take Hitler over any of the sh*t that’s in Washington right now”, in reference to the Obama administration.

He allegedly called civil rights leader Martin Luther King a “f*cking commie bastard”, “worse than a maggot,” a “ho f**king, phony,” and a “huckster”.

“I’m not in the KKK. They don’t let blacks join. If I was in the KKK I would have called him Martin Lucifer Koon!” Robinson is alleged to have written in reply to another user on the forum.

The comments were all posted under the username ‘minisoldr’, a handle which CNN states Robinson has used on several social media platforms over the years which align with his personal history and unique way of writing.

For example, the username ‘minisoldr’ is linked to a YouTube account which has a playlist featuring videos of Robinson, the username was also used by him on X – formerly Twitter – according to a screenshot he shared on Facebook in 2018 and an account with the username on Disqus features a profile picture of Robinson.

Alongside this, many of the ‘minisoldr’ accounts have biographical information which corresponds with Robinson’s life, such as on Nude Africa stating he is based in Greensboro – where his location is set as on X/Twitter – and that in 2011 he had been married for 21 years; having married his wife in 1990.

I wanted to take a minute to address the latest outrageous lies coming from my opponent’s dishonest campaign: #ncgov #ncpol pic.twitter.com/RtteVUiozr — Mark Robinson (@markrobinsonNC) September 19, 2024

In a video statement shared on social media, Robinson denied the allegations saying said the “news media is at it again” and he would not leave the race over “salacious tabloid lies”.

“We are staying in this race. We are in it to win it. And we know that with your help, we will,” he said.

Speaking to CNN regarding the allegations the publication raised, he called the claims “tabloid trash” and said: “We are not getting out of this race. There are people who are counting on us to win this race.”

Robinson has previously been endorsed by GOP nominee Donald Trump, who said he thinks Robinson is “better than Martin Luther King” and “Martin Luther King times two,” as well as “Martin Luther King on steroids”.

The Trump campaign did not directly respond to the allegations against Robinson on Thursday.

“President Trump’s campaign is focused on winning the White House and saving this country. North Carolina is a vital part of that plan,” Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said.

“We are confident that as voters compare the Trump record of a strong economy, low inflation, a secure border, and safe streets, with the failures of Biden-Harris, then President Trump will win the Tarheel State once again.

“We will not take our eye off the ball.”

The Harris-Walz ticket was quick to jump on the claims, sharing a video of Trump praising Robinson on the vice-president’s Kamala HQ page in a tongue-in-cheek post.

In response to the allegations, the current governor of North Carolina – Democrat Roy Cooper – said in a social media post: “Donald Trump and NC GOP leaders embraced Mark Robinson for years knowing who he was and what he stood for including disrespect for women and inciting violence. They reap what they sow.”

On Capitol Hill, many republican’s described the comments as “concerning” but did not express their desire for him to step away from the race.

Controversial GOP representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said said fi the allegations turn out to be true “that would be certainly something that I definitely couldn’t support”.

PinkNews has contacted Robinson and his team for comment.