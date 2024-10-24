Kamala Harris calls Donald Trump ‘unstable’ and a ‘fascist’

Kamala Harris has branded presidential rival Donald Trump “unfit to serve”, following concerns over his age.

Trump’s behaviour of late has been “unstable”, she told supporters at a recent campaign event.

Questions around Trump’s well-being have been on the rise after the former president danced in silence for about 40 minutes during a rally of his own earlier this month.

The 78-year-old former president tried to hit back in a speech in which he said he has “no cognitive” and was “not that close to 80,” during an interview with TV anchor Sage Steele, whom he called “Paige”.

Responding to a question from CNN reporter Anderson Cooper on Wednesday (23 October), Harris said: “Yes, I do believe Trump is unstable, increasingly unstable, and unfit to serve.

Donald Trump has been branded unfit for the presidency. (Getty)

Harris listed several former Trump aides and allies who believed he had “contempt” for the US constitution.

You may like to watch

“They have said he should never again serve as president of the United States,” she continued. “We know that is why [former vice-president] Mike Pence is not running with him again, why the job was empty.”

Harris also addressed claims by Trump’s former White House chief of staff, John Kelly, who alleged that his ex-boss had praised Adolf Hitler, and that he fitted the dictionary definition of a fascist.

According to The Guardian, Kelly has said: “He commented more than once that: ‘You know, Hitler did some good things, too’.”

Addressing the claims, Harris said this proved how “dangerous” Trump is. Asked if she believed Trump was a fascist, she responded: “Yes, I do. I also believe that the people who know him best, on this subject, should be trusted.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.