TikTok phenomenon GK Barry tells PinkNews about her role as the youngest-ever Loose Women panellist, that fake proposal news and her love of Wagamama.

With nearly 900,000 Instagram followers and 3.6 million on TikTok, it would be fair to say that GK Barry, real name Grace Keeling, is pretty hot sh*t right now.

The diva has a spot on daytime talkshow Loose Women, has amassed a veritable army of fans with her Saving Grace podcast, and is widely rumoured to be heading Down Under for a stretch in the jungle. But today, she’s speaking to PinkNews about the most prestigious position she’s held yet – that of Wagamama noodle union President.

It’s a role of importance and gravitas, and that’s not lost on GK Barry, who tells us proudly about the free meals she helped give away to students at every restaurant across the UK for the first ‘yaki soba student social’ in September.

But why Wagamama for Ms. Barry?

“I just love it. Whenever I would be on a shoot and they offered food, I would go: ‘You’re getting me a wags. 110%. Chicken ramen. I love it.” And I’m having the time of my life working with them.”

You may like to watch

#gkbarry ♬ original sound – wagamama @wagamamauk hey students, we have goss ☕it’s time to meet your 2024 noodle union president. the one and only, @Grace 👑 yep. gk is here and ready to serve 💅 sign up to soul club to be the first to know what grace is up to 👀 #wagamama

Anyone that follows GK Barry even peripherally on social media will know about ‘Eyelashes’ – the codename given to her now long-term girlfriend, who was recently ‘confirmed’ as pro footballer Ella Rutherford via an Instagram story from the latter.

It’s perhaps unsurprising, then, where their date night spot will be: “I’m going Wags,” Grace says, “because the vibes are always there.

“And also I feel like it’s a good test of character when you’re sat across from someone, aka my wife, like what is she ordering.”

The W-word takes us onto the next talking point, which is when, a few weeks prior to speaking, GK had to take to TikTok to banish rumours that she was secretly married, after it was reported by The Sun.

“I usually find that hilarious, but my mum was like, ‘Everyone’s asking me if you’ve got married and didn’t tell anyone.’ I’ve got, like, loads of extended family that I’m not really close with, that I’m going to have to address the situation with. Still, always good to be relevant.”

Grace is also currently a Loose Woman – by which, to be clear, we mean she’s the newest panellist on ITV’s Loose Women.

The influencer began the role in August, and has already brought a different aspect of diversity to the show, which is typically aimed at older audiences; and that’s something she’s very aware of.

“It’s iconic that I’m the youngest one there,” she says. “I feel like I’ve actually done something. I can give my two cents, and everyone has to listen to it.

“I feel like [our generation] is all overlooked, because we’re ‘young’, you know? And when we have our meetings, that always sparks a new conversation. I like to bring a different perspective to the show.”

She also shares some advice, á la Coleen Nolan, before her first day, saying: “She was like, ‘You’re fine. Your first few ones will be scary, but they do get easier.’

“And she was right. The first few I was shaking. It was absolutely terrifying, because it’s live telly! Sometimes, you get an intrusive thought to say something and you have to be like, ‘I can’t say that.'”

Despite her status as somewhat of a figurehead for her fans – particularly her young, queer ones – GK Barry is keen to keep reminding us that she’s just a girl, after all, in a classically tongue-in-cheek way.

“I know some people probably look at me and think they’d like to do something similar to me – but I do always say, just always be yourself. That is actually a lot of pressure on me. I just try and do my best to set a good example of just.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.



