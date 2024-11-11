HBO Max has revealed a new trailer for the third season of dark comedy drama The White Lotus, which gave fans a first look at Blackpink’s Lalisa Manobal.

Beter-known as Lisa, Manobal is half Thai and half Swiss and is a member of K-pop girl band Blackpink. She posted the teaser to her Instagram story and captioned it: “Looking forward to 2025.”

The teaser begins with a view of a golden Buddha statue, then characters, including Natasha Rothwell, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, Parker Posey and Walton Goggins, partying and sightseeing. Manobal appears towards the end, saying: “Welcome to The White Lotus in Thailand.”

Lisa is making her acting debut, playing a host at the hotel.

A previous teaser showed a boat sailing off into the ocean, while some guests sunbathed by a pool, plus a brief glimpse at somebody participating in a Thai kick-boxing match.

Over the video, an unknown woman says: “What happens in Thailand stays in Thailand.”

The plot for the new series has not been revealed although Deadline has announced that the characters include a corporate executive, an actress, two mothers, a misfit and a yoga enthusiast.

Creator and showrunner Mike White previously suggested it would focus on death and spirituality.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, then the second season is sex, and I think the third season, it would be a satirical and funny look at death and eastern religion and spirituality,” he told Unpacking Season 2. “It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round of White Lotus, [which will] be longer, bigger [and] crazier.”

There is no specific air date for the new season, although Forbes pointed out that it had to be in the first half of 2025 to qualify for Emmy nominations for that year.

