In classic Aubrey Plaza fashion, there’s a very relatable reason for why she still hasn’t watched her season of The White Lotus.

Mike White’s series has become an HBO hit and Plaza starred in the second season, but she hasn’t watched the show for a reason many of us can sympathise with.

“I’m going to,” she told The Wall Street Journal, revealing that she has had a bit of trouble logging into her streaming account.

“To be honest, I had trouble opening my HBO Max account when I was trying to watch it originally,” she said. “I couldn’t figure out the password and I usually just give up when I can’t figure out passwords. I can’t handle things like that.

“I’d love a DVD but they don’t send DVD sets any more. I ask them every time.”

Aubrey Plaza in The White Lotus. (HBO)

Hopefully, Plaza will get around to watching the show, given that it earned her an Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series. She played Harper, a lawyer married to business mogul Ethan Spiller.

You may like to watch

But does Plaza relate to Harper? “I mean in a lot of ways, not in every way,” she said. “She was a lawyer like my mom, and there were some connections there.”

Plaza added of her time on The White Lotus set that she ate “so much linguine and clams,” joking that White ordered the cast to eat plates of pasta as “some kind of psychological conditioning”.

The series has won a large fan base for its dark humour. The first season was all about the pitfalls of financial greed, set in Maui and starring, among others, Jennifer Coolidge. It also featured Lukas Gage famously getting a rim job from The Last of Us star Murray Bartlett.

The second season was all about sexual power, and was set in Sicily.

Plaza is set to star in Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis as well as the WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along.

The White Lotus is set to return next year. (HBO)

When will season three air?

A third season of The White Lotus was officially confirmed in November 2022, but is not due to be seen until some time next year.

This time, it will be based at a resort in Thailand.

What is in The White Lotus season three trailer?

The trailer for season three gave us some hints at what to expect, with guests checking in to the Four Seasons Koh Samui, a five-star beach resort.

The clip shows a boat sailing off into the ocean, while holidaymakers sunbathe beside a pool. There’s also a brief glimpse at somebody taking part in a Thai kickboxing match.

“What happens in Thailand, stays in Thailand,” a woman says in the six-second-long teaser.

Season three will feature a number of newcomers. (Fabio Lovino/HBO)

What do we know about the upcoming season of The White Lotus?

So far, we know that season three will feature a cast of newcomers.

This includes Scream 3’s Parker Posey, British star Jason Isaacs, seen in roles as varied as Harry Potter’s Lucius Malfoy and Peter Groff in Sex Education, Arnie’s son Patrick Schwarzenegger, Natasha Rothwell, Michelle Monaghan and Blackpink singer Lisa.

It appears that Rothwell is the only returning star, playing season one beauty therapist Belinda. But White has promised that the new season will be “longer, bigger [and] crazier” than before.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.



