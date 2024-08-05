These gays are trying to murder me again! The first trailer for The White Lotus S3 is here.

The first trailer for the highly anticipated third season of HBO’s The White Lotus debuts a new cast of characters – including Scream 3’s Parker Posey, Harry Potter’s Jason Isaacs and Gen V’s Patrick Schwarzenegger – in a luxury Thailand resort.

Show creator Mike White’s anthology series was renewed for a third season in 2022 and is set to premiere in 2025.

The new clip shows a boat sailing off into the ocean, while holidaymakers sunbathe beside a pool. There’s also a brief glimpse at somebody taking part in a Thai kick-boxing match.

“What happens in Thailand, stays in Thailand,” a woman says in the six-second-long teaser.

“New luxuries await you in Thailand,” the streamer captioned the post.

White has previously said that S3 will be “longer, bigger (and) crazier” than the two seasons that came before it. Though the holiday location looks tranquil and idyllic, the sun will inevitably disappear when a storm rolls in.

Newcomers to the cast include Posey, Isaacs, Schwarzenegger, Morgana O’Reilly, Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola.

The cast also includes Natasha Rothwell, Michelle Monaghan, Aimee Lou Wood, Arnas Fedaravicius, Dom Hetrakul, Carrie Coon, Nicholas Duvernay, Sam Nivola, Francesca Corney, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Blackpink star Lisa.

It appears Rothwell is the only returning star for the next season as Belinda, the beauty therapist from season one.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Rothwell shared her reaction upon receiving the new script: “I gasped out loud a minimum of five times, and this was just me reading them.

“The scripts are a testament to Mike’s skill and ability to tell the most smart and entertaining stories. I mean, everything that he does is like a lesson to me as an actor and a performer. And as a writer myself, he takes folks on a journey.

“Everyone needs to buckle up, because it’s going to get real!”

The series has garnered a massive fanbase for its dark humour; the first season was all about the pitfalls of financial greed set in Maui starring Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney, Connie Britton, and Molly Shannon. Also, the season featured Lukas Gage receiving a now-iconic rim job from The Last of Us star Murray Bartlett.

The second season, meanwhile, was all about sexual power set in Taormina, Sicily starring Aubrey Plaza, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe and Theo James.

While little is known about the plot of the upcoming The White Lotus season, it was previously announced that a new selection of guests would check in to the Four Seasons Koh Samui, a five-star beach resort in Thailand.

White had hinted that the new season will explore themes of death, spirituality and Eastern religion.

The show is not only widely loved but critically acclaimed; The White Lotus has taken home six Emmy awards out of its 23 nominations across two seasons.