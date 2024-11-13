“I can tell the stories that should be told, that other people, especially in Texas, might not tell. I feel optimistic about that, at least,” trans journalist Gwen Howerton tells PinkNews.

To mark Trans Awareness Week (13-19 November), trans journalists are reflecting on why visibility in the industry is essential: namely, to challenge misunderstanding and give a voice to their community.

Houston-based Gwen, who is an audience producer at chron.com, was “fully out” by the age of 19. Her perspective as a trans woman in journalism has informed her sense of justice and understanding of the needs of others.

“Most people are either misinformed about trans issues or have never met a trans person,” she says. “Representation is important to show that we live full lives, with the same hopes, dreams and fears as anyone else.”

‘It’s more important than ever to let us tell our stories’

Trans Awareness Week is held to educate the public and increase understanding of the issues faced by the trans community. It leads up to Transgender Day of Remembrance on 20 November, which honours the lives of those lost to anti-trans violence and hostility.

Despite the visibility of a few prominent trans journalists, such as Erin Reed and broadcaster India Willoughby, overall trans representation in the media remains low. Research by LGBTQ+ charity Just Like Us found that pansexual, intersex and trans people had the lowest media representation last year.

Gwen recalls the impact of recent US political tensions around trans issues, especially during the recent US presidential election, where topics such as trans athletes’ rights became the focus of campaign attacks. While the trans community makes up only a small fraction of the population, it faces significant political targeting, she points out.

According to the Williams Institute, about 0.5 per cent of adults in the US, some 1.3 million people, identify as transgender.

“Newsrooms and media organisations must speak directly to trans people,” Gwen continues. “It’s very easy to talk about trans people without actually including them. At a time when political debates focus on us, it’s more important than ever to let us tell our own stories.”

Despite having lived in the Lone Star State her whole life, Gwen admits she doesn’t feel safe there. “Texas is one of the few states with no discrimination protections for the LGBTQ+ community,” she says. “I’ve always wanted to live somewhere that protects my rights. It’s frustrating because I’ve always said that when I leave, I want it to be on my terms.”

‘Sharing success stories of trans people is crucial’

In Arizona, another trans journalist, who wishes only to be known as John, covers LGBTQ+ issues in a similarly challenging environment. He came out as a trans man in 2019 while in law school and has been reporting since 2021.

John says he often feels the need to be cautious in his work and is the only local reporter regularly covering LGBTQ+ issues. “In Arizona, you have people who just don’t like trans people, for whatever reason,” he says. “I try to pass as much as I can when out reporting.

“My city has the only Pride centre in the county, and I’m the only one who really cares enough to report on it.”

Despite facing opposition, he’s occasionally met conservatives who support his work. “I’ve even had some of the MAGA folks say: ‘I’m conservative but I’m socially OK with you’.”

He believes it’s essential to show that trans people can be visible, even in predominately right-wing areas.

“Sharing success stories of trans people is crucial,” he adds, especially to counter the recent political tensions and Donald Trump and the Republican Party’s sweeping successes in last week’s elections. “There are people who will go back in the closet, and my heart goes out to them. It’s important not to give in to the gloom and to keep going.”

‘It takes a village to achieve representation’

Mikail Khan, a trans-masc Muslim writer and media creator from Bangladesh, agrees on the importance of visibility, particularly as trans people face increased political pushback.

Now based in New York, Mikail believes that the transgender community’s response to hostility has, in some ways, become a “survival model”.

Trans-masc writer Mikail Khan. (Supplied)

Mikail adds: “Society still primarily focuses on trans women as the face of trans representation,” but solidarity across the community is essential. Having begun their transition in 2018, they believe unity within the community is critical, saying: “It takes a village to achieve representation.”

They feel that trans people with a significant following, or net worth, have the potential to help others within the community, and are calling for more “uncomfortable conversations” in the media, pointing out that many who hold negative views about trans people have probably never met one.

For these journalists, visibility isn’t just about personal advocacy, it’s also a way to foster empathy and challenge harmful narratives. In sharing their stories during Trans Awareness Week, Gwen, John and Mikail hope to offer a powerful reminder of the role that trans voices play in the broader media landscape and the need for inclusion in conversations that affect their lives.

