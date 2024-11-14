Ncuti Gatwa says that he felt “warmth and love” from Doctor Who fans despite being subjected to homophobic and racist backlash since being cast as the titular character.

Fans got a first look at the Sex Education actor embodying the fifteenth Time Lord in last year’s anniversary special “The Giggle” before his first full episode aired on Christmas Day.

In a new interview, Ncuti reflected on the fan response since taking on the iconic role and embracing the character’s “queer energy”. He said despite the negative reaction “affecting” him, he has “many positives” to focus on.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in a Wednesday (13 November) interview, Gatwa said: “I wouldn’t be the only Black lead that’s taken over a sci-fi franchise that would have received that sort of treatment. Unfortunately, those are voices that exist in sci-fi fandoms—but they’re not the only voices.

“I just remember feeling a lot of warmth and love, being embraced into a big nerd family. When we’re shooting Doctor Who, there are fans outside the studio or on location every single time, be it at 4 a.m., be it minus-12 degrees,” Gatwa recalled.

“I think that’s beautiful, what the show means to them, so I concentrate on that more than anything.”

He continued: “I don’t want to invalidate the very real thing that is racism, homophobia. I don’t act as if they don’t exist or they don’t affect me. They do. But I try to pay it no mind and look at the many, many positives that came from joining the Whoniverse.”

Gatwa previously revealed that the topic of “race does make an appearance” in his role in Doctor Who. Although, Jo Martin’s stint as the time-travelling Fugitive Doctor in 2020 marked the first time a Black actor played the titular character.

Gatwa will be reprising his role in the series in the upcoming Christmas Special, “Joy to the World”, which is set to star Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan. Gatwa has already filmed his second season of the show, which is set to air on BBC One in the UK and Disney+ next year.

Doctor Who’s Christmas Special episode “Joy to the World” will be available to watch on BBC One on Christmas Day.