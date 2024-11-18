I’m A Celeb star GK Barry has only been in the jungle a few days but fans are already excited about getting to know her – and that includes wanting to find out more about her girlfriend, Ella Rutherford.

GK Barry, a podcast host, TikTok influencer and the youngest panellist on ITV’s Loose Women, has joined the other famous faces in the Australian jungle, which means she had to leave her girlfriend Ella behind.

Ella Rutherford is a 24-year-old footballer who plays for Ipswich Town. She previously turned out for Millwall, Bristol City and Charlton Athletic.

She has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram – a drop in the ocean compared with Barry’s 896,000.

How did GK Barry meet Ella?

It was GK Barry, 25, who made the first move after finding Ella Rutherford on social media. They followed each other and started talking, and the rest is history. “I saw her Instagram and I thought ‘hello’,” Barry said.

This came just weeks after Barry appeared on Lioness Ella Toone’s YouTube channel and asked the footballer to set her up, revealing her interest in female soccer stars.

While Barry and Rutherford didn’t need setting up, a helping hand might have been useful in those early days because the former recently revealed that she had lied when they first started dating.

On an episode of Barry’s podcast, Saving Grace, she said: “You know when you first start talking, I was like: ‘Mess makes me angry and I’m quite a shy person, I’m not really an angry person’.

“Any lie I could have told her, I completely told her the first week of talking. I was even laughing typing it. And she believed it.”

How long has GK Barry been with Ella?

The couple have been seeing each other for less than a year, with The Sun reporting they grew serious over the summer while on holiday in Benidorm.

Apparently, Barry has met Rutherford’s family, and publicly said she is “in love” although at the time refused to tell anyone the person’s name, nicknaming her “Eyelashes” instead.

“Whenever I refer to eyelashes, I am talking about the love of my life,” Grace said on her podcast earlier this year. “I’m in love and it has been three weeks, but that’s fine. That’s absolutely fine. She came to me like a dream and I was obsessed.”

Is this GK Barry’s first relationship with a woman?

Yes, Barry has never dated a woman before but feels as if she’s been “missing out” now that she’s with Rutherford.

“I feel I went very wrong with men,” she admitted. “I don’t like men any more, I will never go back to a man. I’ve got spring in my step, I feel like I’m glowing. It’s the lesbian glow.”

When did GK Barry confirm the relationship?

It wasn’t Barry who confirmed the couple’s relationship publicly, it was her girlfriend.

Following months of speculation, Ella wished Barry a happy birthday in August, posting a collage on her Instagram story featuring photos of the couple and writing: “Happy Birthday, babe. I love you more and more every day.”

One photo showed Rutherford’s arm around Barry’s while they were in Ibiza.

What does Rutherford think of Barry being on I’m A Celeb?

It appears Rutherford is very supportive of Barry entering the jungle, despite it being the longest they’ve been apart.

Rutherford shared an Instagram post of Barry sitting on her lap and captioned it: “My little jungle babe.”

GK Barry has told Heart: “My girlfriend is very excited for me and thinks I will do really well. I got her a cardboard cut out of me so it’s not weird when I am away.”

According to The Mirror, as a going-away gift, the TikTok star sent Ella Rutherford a bouquet of red roses with a note that read: “I miss you my little pea head angel, I love you.”

