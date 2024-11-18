Queer social media star GK Barry has won the hearts of the nation just one day into I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, with some fans already predicting she’ll win the show.

As the host of the Saving Grace podcast and youngest panellist on ITV’s Loose Women, Grace Keeling, aka GK Barry, is already fairly well-known. But after a hilarious meltdown during the first episode of the latest series of the reality survival show, she’s found a whole new audience.

After touching down in the Australian jungle, Barry was given the task of fishing about in a “hell hole” in the ground to search for a key to unlock a boat, which would take her to the main camp, where she and the other contestants would be staying.

Paired with her fellow Loose Women panellist Jane Moore, Barry began the search – only to discover the hole was filled with cockroaches and other critters. She reacted with all the grace and decorum of a reversing dump truck without any tyres, howling with fear and flailing about as insects got into her trousers, t-shirt and hair.

“Ugh, it stinks,” she screamed. “I hate it, this is hell… I hate this show.”

Viewers appear to have been instantly obsessed with her.

You may like to watch

After failing to find the key, Barry and Moore had to walk to camp. “I think we stayed calm, cool and collected the entire time,” the former joked.

Then, with mascara-stained eyes, she added: “I hope they dib their favourite bed and start eating rice and beans without us. I’m not a*sed. I sound arsed. I’m a*sed.”

Fans on social media have reacted to seeing Barry losing it, and have promised they won’t be “saving Grace” – she’s already been voted to complete the next wild Bushtucker Trial, known as Vile Volcano.

GK Barry: I’m not arsed

Also GK Barry: pic.twitter.com/7NuaPjVJt2 — antanddec (@antanddec) November 17, 2024

GK Barry after 5 seconds in the jungle #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/gpG1roy5f0 — Alex (@alexr_241) November 17, 2024

“She might scream and cry every five minutes, but GK Barry is going to be giving us top-tier TV every night,” wrote one fan.

A second predicted: “GK Barry, you will be crowned Queen of the Jungle,” while someone else said: “I need [her] to win I’m A Celeb so I can truly call 2024 the year of the lesbians.”

Barry is in the jungle alongside gay Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough, WAG Coleen Rooney, former X Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos and McFly star Danny Jones.

In one of the episode’s best moments, Jones was lowered into a mausoleum filled with snakes – with one of them slithering into his trousers. So, yes, we’ve seen Danny’s trouser snake.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! continues every night at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX .

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.