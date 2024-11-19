BBC radio DJ Scott Mills will take over from Zoe Ball as host of the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show, it’s been announced.

Zoe Ball announced live on air this morning (19 November) that she would be stepping away from the Breakfast Show after six years in order for her to “focus on family”.

Ball’s last show will be on 20 December, though she will remain with the radio station in a capacity yet to be announced.

Gay radio legend Scott Mills will then take over as the host of the show, which airs every weekday morning from 6:30am to 9:30am. He currently presents the weekday afternoon show, from 2pm to 4pm.

Speaking about his new role, Mills called it a “lifelong dream” to take on a position once held by radio stalwarts Chris Evans, Sir Terry Wogan, and his friend Zoe Ball.

“Zoe and I have been such good friends now for over 25 years and have spent much of that time as part of the same radio family here at Radio 2 and also on Radio 1,” Mills said in a statement.

You may like to watch

Scott Mills. (Getty)

“She’s done an incredible job on this show over the past six years, and I am beyond excited to be handed the baton.

“It feels ever since recording my first shows as a kid for an audience of one, my mum, all roads since have led to this amazing opportunity.”

He continued: “It really is a lifelong dream come true to follow in the footsteps of Sir Terry, Chris and Zoe to be the new presenter of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show.”

Speaking of her replacement, Ball called Mills “one of the best” in the business.

“Scott and I go way back to our Radio 1 days, when he was doing early mornings before me. He’s been a close friend for years, and I’m beyond thrilled it’s him taking over the Breakfast Show,” she said.

“Breakfast has always been his dream, and what a year he’s had – from racing around the world to his beautiful wedding to Sam. He’s not only a blooming brilliant producer but one of the best in radio. I can’t wait to tune in on the school run!”

BBC Radio 2 DJ Scott Mills (L) married Sam Vaughan (R) in a star-studded Spanish ceremony. (Getty)

Mills was most recently seen on TV in BBC One competition show, Celebrity Race Across the World, which saw him and his husband Sam Vaughan attempt to travel the planet by any means necessary – bar air travel.

Now 51, Mills began his broadcast career at just 16 at Hampshire’s local radio show, Power FM, where he became the youngest permanent presenter on mainstream radio.

He went on to lead programmes including GWR FM in Bristol and Heart 106.2, before joining the BBC Radio 1 family in 1998.

He began helming his own show in 2004 before presenting on Radio 2 for the first time in 2017, and then joining the radio channel permanently in 2022.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.