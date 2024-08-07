BBC Radio 2 DJ Scott Mills and his husband Sam Vaughan will be taking part in the second season of Celebrity Race Across The World, and the latter is hoping the show will make their marriage “even stronger”.

The couple are one pair of four who will be racing from Belém, in Northern Brazil – the gateway to the Amazon – through five checkpoints across the length of South America, to Frutillar in southern Chile.

The BBC show will give the celebs and their partners a set amount of money (usually equivalent to the standard air fare between points A and B), and told to get there by any means necessary.

Although the pair weren’t married at the time of filming, Mills and Vaughan have since tied the knot, so things can’t have gone too badly on their travels.

While Scott said that he hoped the show would help him to “just to live in the moment a bit more,” Sam added: “Even if we don’t win, and we get to that finish line, at least we’ve got to that finish line together. And doing this challenge, it’s just to cement us as a relationship even stronger.”

Scott then revealed that the pair “don’t even really argue”, but he is “interested to see if that remains the same”, given the travails they were bound to face.

Scott and Sam will be joined by Jeff Brazier and his son, Freddie, Ted Lasso star Kola Bokinni and his cousin, Mary Ellen, and broadcaster Kelly Brook and her husband, Jeremy.

Season two of Celebrity Race Across The World will premiere on BBC One on 14 August.

Race Across The World (series 1-4) and series one of Celebrity Race Across The World (series 1) are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.