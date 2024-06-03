BBC Radio 2 and Eurovision host Scott Mills celebrated his marriage to Sam Vaughan with a celebrity-filled Spanish wedding ceremony.

On Saturday (1 June), the start of Pride Month, the 51-year-old radio host married 35-year-old producer Vaughan.

The dapper newlyweds appeared before guests in matching black tuxedos, bow ties and black-rimmed sunglasses.

The ceremony took place at Xalet Del Nin, a Mediterranean villa on the coast just south of Barcelona and the gay resort of Sitges. Mill’s former Radio 1 co-host Chris Stark performed master of ceremony duties. Stark posted on Instagram that taking on the role was “one of the biggest honours” of his life.

Celebrity guests in attendance included Rylan Clark, Zoe Ball, Calvin Harris and his wife Vick Hope. Plus, the day included performances from out gay “Dancing On My Own” singer Calum Scott, Pixie Lott, Eurovision’s Sam Ryder and DJ Joel Corry.

“1st June 2024 The most magical day,” Mills and Vaughan captioned their Instagram post including three snaps of their wedding day.

This included their first married kiss and nuptials punctuated by an explosion of rainbow colours behind them.

About the big day, Scott shared: “We both had the most incredible day. To celebrate with all our close friends and family in Spain was so special.”

“We are looking forward to spending the rest of our lives together.”

Rylan shared his congratulations for the newly married couple on Instagram.

“Best wedding ever. Love u both xx,” Rylan posted on Sunday (2 June).

He uploaded several images of him and the couple, posing with Ryder and soaking up the Mediterranean sun.

Who is Scott Mills’ partner Sam Vaughan?

Scott Mills and Sam Vaughan have been together since 2017, after meeting at a Welsh radio event.

Vaughan is an “audio producer and branded content freelancer” who was previously the brand manager at Nation Radio Wales.

They announced their engagement in 2021 with a heartfelt post.

Announcing their engagement, Mills wrote on Instagram: “After 4 years together I’m delighted to say we got engaged at the weekend.”

“I always said I didn’t think I would ever get married. But then I met you Sam. You make me laugh every single day, you support me in so many ways and I adore everything about you.”

“We’ve had some amazing times, and I’m bursting with happiness to know we will have so many more. I love you with all my heart.”

Together, Mills and Vaughan have an Instagram account dedicated to their pet dog, Teddy the Cavapoo. It is as adorable as you’d expect!