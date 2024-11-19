Madonna has issued an update on her long-delayed biopic film, revealing that it may become a TV series, and her fans are very much down for the idea.

Writing in a post on her Instagram page yesterday (18 November), her Madgesty, Queen of Pop, simply Madge – whatever you want to call her – said that she had been “struggling for days” having to listen to producers and agents tell her why the biopic hadn’t yet come to fruition.

A Madonna biopic film was first announced back in 2020, with Madonna herself sitting in both the writer’s and director’s chair. It was set to be distributed by Universal, with triple Emmy Award winner and Ozark star Julia Garner set to play the “Vogue” hitmaker herself.

Garner was announced for the role following a reported “Madonna boot camp”, during which Madonna was said to have auditioned actresses including Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie, and Odessa Young.

But in early 2023, it was confirmed that the biopic had been paused indefinitely.

Madonna’s biopic starring Julia Garner was scrapped. (Getty)

It seems that the music legend is determined to get her story told her way though, as she’s pushing forward with getting the biopic made in whatever way possible – even if it means turning it into a TV show, rather than a feature-length film.

“Downsize – down scale – think smaller, they say – I realised that everything in my life is going to be challenged. No easy rides for me. I guess I should be grateful… it forces me to think outside the box,” the 66-year-old wrote in her post.

“I did not have a normal life. I cannot make this in the normal way. Spending time with my creative friends was just the fuel I needed to keep going… We cannot shrink and make ourselves smaller,” she continued.

“If you want something badly enough in life – the whole universe will conspire to help you get it. Should I make the story of my life into a series or a feature film?,” she rounded off, alongside a shrugging emoji.

In the comment section, her fans have rallied around the idea of turning the biopic into a fully-fledged TV series, considering the immense spanning of her career and influence on popular culture.

“A film will never do it justice. A The Crown-esque show, with different girls who survived Madonna Boot Camp playing her through different eras, would be so much more comprehensive and fulfilling,” wrote journalist Bradley Stern.

“Especially if the working title is still WHO’S THAT GIRL? To have an array of actresses representing the Queen of Reinvention… the layers! It would be perfect. It’s gotta be a show, Madonna!”

Madonna is still working on her biopic, even if it turns out to be a TV series. (Getty)

“You’ve had enough things happen in your life to have at least one episode for each decade of your gracing us with your presence, and then some – a full series would give you the scope to explore so much of your life,” wrote another fan.

“A series makes total sense and will just keep giving more. What artist has ever done a Bio Series? No one. Along comes Madonna and changes the game. I have no idea how much it takes to make a series,” wrote Drag Race favourite and Madonna super fan Detox, adding: “Regardless, I’ll watch it, we all will.”

A fourth agreed: “Series! With each episode presenting different eras. 2 hours [feature film] wouldn’t be enough for 4 decades. Maybe a Netflix series. It’s gonna be HUGE!”

Back in July, Madonna indicated that the biopic was back in the works, sharing a video of her using a typewriter for a script seemingly titled “Who’s That Girl”, referencing her 1987 film and song of the same name.

