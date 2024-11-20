The priest at the Catholic church where pop star Sabrina Carpenter filmed her music video “Feather”, has been stripped of his duties.

Sabrina Carpenter was at the centre of a controversy just over a year ago, following the release of the video, which was shot inside the Church of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, in the New York borough of Brooklyn.

The video features a number of sleazy men meet their deaths after making creepy advances to Carpenter, who then dances at their funerals. She is seen inside the church in a black tulle micro-dress with matching veil, singing at an altar which has been adorned with pastel-coloured coffins and a neon crucifix.

After the video went live, local bishop Robert Brennan said he was “appalled” that the church had been used, while the priest who approved the shoot, Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello, was “relieved” of his duties.

In a letter to parishioners, Gigantiello admitted giving his approval had been a “lapse in judgment.”

But on Monday (18 November), church officials announced that he had now been stripped of “any pastoral oversight or governance role” as well, after an investigation allegedly revealed misuse of church funds.

Bishop Witold Mroziewski now has “complete authority over the parish”, although it’s believed that Gigantiello will still be able to say mass with his approval.

An investigation has allegedly revealed that Gigantiello made unauthorised financial transfers to a former top aide in New York Mayor Eric Adams‘ administration, which is being investigated on charges of corruption, The Guardian reported.

“I am saddened to share that investigations conducted by Alvarez & Marsal and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP have uncovered evidence of serious violations of diocesan policies and protocols at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Annunciation parish,” Brennan said.

“In order to safeguard the public trust, and to protect church funds, I have appointed Bishop Witold Mroziewski as administrator of the parish.”

According to Brennan, an investigation is ongoing into Gigantiello’s use of a church credit card. It is alleged that this includes transferring $1.9m (1.5 million) in parish funds to bank accounts affiliated with Adams’ former chief of staff Frank Carone between 2019 and 2021.

The bishop also claimed that Gigantiello failed to seek approval for the transactions and did not properly document them, in violation of the diocese policies and protocols.

“Witch hunt”

Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello (R) attends the Ellen Hermanson Foundation Starry Night Gala on July 23, 2016 in New York. (Getty)

Responding to the allegations, Gigantiello accused the Diocese of Brooklyn of a “witch hunt” after the diocese announced that he had been relieved of parish duties and claimed they had evidence of mishandled funds.

“It’s causing scandal to the church,” Gigantiello told the National Catholic Reporter in a 30 minute interview.

“There’s no written handbook we have that really clarifies all the diocesan policies,” said Gigantiello, who told the NCR that he received approval from members of his finance council to invest parish funds in businesses affiliated with Frank Carone.

“I know many pastors have made investments with investment groups and stock brokers, without the approval of the diocese,” said Gigantiello, who also told the NCR that he was unaware of any policy that required him to notify diocesan officials of parish financial expenditures apart from any amount over $30,000 for repairs and renovations.

“I was unaware it was also for investments,” Gigantiello said.

Regarding the credit card, Gigantiello told the NCR that he used it for personal expenses but said the money he spent was from $30,000 that the Catholic Foundation for Brooklyn and Queens wired to the parish every year in extra compensation for the various diocesan duties he handled in addition to being a parish priest.

“Beginning five years ago, once a year $30,000 was wired to the parish and I used the credit card for my own personal expenses from that $30,000,” he said. “For five years, the parish received $150,000 and I only used $120,000 for myself. The parish made $30,000.”

Carpenter previously responded to the controversy by telling Variety that she had permission to film in the church.

