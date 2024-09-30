Wait, what? Did Sabrina Carpenter really get the mayor of NYC indicted?

In what might be one of the wildest political x pop crossovers of all time, it turns out that Sabrina Carpenter had a major role to play in the indictment of New York City mayor Eric Adams.

Yes, you read that right, “Espresso” singer Carpenter apparently helped kick-start an investigation into Adams.

Following a federal investigation, Adams was indicted on five charges related to bribery, wire fraud, conspiracy and soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals. The indictment alleges that the offences date back at least 10 years, when he was Brooklyn Borough president.

While Carpenter herself obviously doesn’t have anything to do with bribery and corruption – when would she have the time? – apparently, it was her music video for “Feather” that might have caused problems for Adams.

The video was controversially filmed at Our Lady of Mount Carmel-Annunciation Parish, a Catholic church in Brooklyn, with permission from the acting monsignor Jamie Gigantiello.

Featuring Carpenter’s trademark racy dance moves, the video caused a stir, with the Diocese of Brooklyn saying they were “appalled” by the “violent and sexually provocative” footage.

Gigantiello was dismissed for allowing filming to take place, and the diocese subsequently re-blessed the consecrated ground.

Now it has been revealed that Gigantiello is a close associate of Adams’ former chief of staff Frank Carone.

According to the New York Post, a federal subpoena was issued to the church last week – just days before Adams’ indictment – seeking information about business dealings between Gigantiello and Carone.

“The diocese is fully committed to co-operating with law enforcement in all investigations, including conduct at individual parishes or involving any priest,” it told the tabloid newspaper.

Carpenter herself acknowledged the speculation during her show at Madison Square Garden at the weekend, one of the stops on her Short N’ Sweet tour, saying: “Damn, what now? Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted?”

Of course, Carpenter is not directly linked to Adams’ indictment – unless she moonlights as a federal investigator without any of us knowing – but it is entirely possible that we would not be seeing the mayor indicted if she hadn’t filmed the video at that particular church.

