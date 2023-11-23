Bishop ‘appalled’ at Sabrina Carpenter dancing at funerals in Feather video

Sabrina Carpenter’s new music video has caused outrage among Catholics and the church because of where a portion of the film was shot.

Apparently, the Church wasn’t too happy about the singer dancing at a funeral for problematic men.

Carpenter released her controversial video for the single “Feather” at the beginning of this month. In it, she can be seen going about her every-day life where she encounters creepy men at every corner, and suffers catcalling and harassment.

As the video progresses, the means to evade these men grows more violent, from being crushed by a truck to man-on-man combat.

Towards the end of the horror-inspired break-up anthem, Carpenter arrives at a church to celebrate the loss of these toxic men at suspiciously vibrant funerals.

The church is adorned with colourful coffins and profane objects while Carpenter, centre stage, is dressed in tights and a black tulle mini dress.

After the video dropped, Catholics were quick to voice their objections. The real church is the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, located in Williamsburg, in the New York borough of Brooklyn, which prompted the local diocese to get involved.

According to a statement given to the Catholic News Agency, Bishop Robert Brennan said he was “appalled at what was filmed” inside and around the 19th-century premises.

Brennan then criticised the church for allowing the video to go ahead. “The parish did not follow diocesan policy regarding the filming on church property, which includes a review of the scenes and script,” he said.

The parish claimed that the music production company behind the video had “failed to accurately represent the content.”

Brennan added that he is taking the matter seriously and will be looking into it further”

The video has already garnered more than 10 million views, and Carpenter – who shot to fame in Disney Channel’s Girl Meets Word – has not issued apology.