Sabrina Carpenter has finally broken her silence on the controversy surrounding the music video for her hit single “Feather” – and it was nothing short of iconic.

The Disney Channel alum made headlines this month following the release of her music video, rather controversially shot inside the Church of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Brooklyn, New York.

Not only did local Bishop Robert Brennan state publicly that he was “appalled” that the church was used to shoot the music video, but just this week it was announced that the priest who approved the shoot has since been “relieved” from his duties.

Now, one month after the music video first dropped, Carpenter has commented on the controversy.

In a new interview with Variety, the pop star not only pointed out that her team had been given permission to film there but dropped an insane one-liner while she was at it.

“We got approval in advance”, she told the publication before adding: “and Jesus was a carpenter.”

While many were likely unamused by that comment, Sabrina Carpenter stans absolutely ate it up, agreeing that this entire controversy has solidified her pop girly status.

“She might be the most important rising celebrity we have,” wrote one fan.

“How can you not say mother!!!” raved a second.

“Oh, she ate with this answer. The pop girly attitude is so back!” a third commented.

Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Feather’ music video has resulted in one priest being “relieved” of his duties. (Freenjoy/Sabrina Carpenter/YouTube)

The music video for “Feather” – a song about feeling like a brand new b***h after ending things with someone who was weighing you down – sees various sleazy men meet their demise after bothering Carpenter with their creepy advances.

Sometimes it seems accidental (three boys being pancaked by a truck after following Carpenter across the street), while others are straight-up homicide (a pervy guy being crushed to death after Carpenter holds his tie in a set of closing elevator doors).

By the end of the video, we see Sabrina dolled to the nines in a black tulle dress with a matching veil, dancing and posing at these boys’ funerals.

That scene, shot inside the Brooklyn church, sees Carpenter sing her song in front of the altar, which has been adorned with pastel-coloured coffins, bedazzled urns, and a neon light in the shape of a crucifix.

Sabrina Carpenter has solidified her status as a main pop girly, fans agree. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

After the video dropped, Bishop Robert Brennan told the Catholic News Agency that he was “appalled” when he saw what the church had been used for.

“The parish did not follow diocesan policy regarding the filming on church property, which includes a review of the scenes and script,” he told the publication.

Then, earlier this week, Monsignor Jamie J. Gigantiello issued an apology for allowing the filming to take place, insisting that he was “not aware that anything provocative was occurring in the church.”