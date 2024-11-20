Strictly Come Dancing announces first celebrity names for its 2025 UK tour lineup.

The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2025 has announced the first celebrity names joining its lineup.

The 2025 edition of the arena tour will see Sarah Hadland, Montell Douglas and Shayne Ward perform for audiences across the UK.

Tickets for the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2025 are now on sale via Ticketmaster.

Hadland said: “I’m very excited to be joining the Strictly Live Tour – I’ve been having such a ball on the TV show! And after the amazing experience of performing in Blackpool at the weekend, I’m delighted that I’ll be able to continue this fabulous journey on the tour in 2025!”

While Douglas added: “I’m beyond excited to be joining the live tour! I’ve heard amazing things about audiences all over the country. Bring on January – I can’t wait to hit the road and share this incredible experience with you all!”

They’ll join Strictly judges, Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and for the first time, Motsi Mabuse.

Plus, the show will once again be joined by It Takes Two presenter Janette Manrara, who will host the tour.

The 2025 tour opens at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on 17 January and will then head to the likes of Sheffield, Glasgow, Liverpool, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham and London.

You can find out everything you need to know, including the tour schedule and ticket info below.

Who’s on the lineup?

The first three celebs have been announced for the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2025 lineup.

It’s been confirmed that the first three celebs joining the live tour lineup are Sarah Hadland, Montell Douglas and Shayne Ward.

The trio have all competed on the 22nd series of the competition show, with Hadland and Douglas still in the series, while Ward was eliminated in week eight.

They’ll be joined by judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Moti Mabuse and It Takes Two’s Janette Manrara, who will host the tour.

More celebrities will be announced over the coming months ahead of the tour kicking off in early 2025.

You can find out the full tour schedule below.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for the tour are now available to buy via Ticketmaster.

They’re priced between £41.45 – £115.20.