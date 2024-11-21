Controversial Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has allegedly said she would “fight” any trans women who try to use the female toilets in the US Capitol building.

According to Politico reporter Olivia Beavers, the remark was made in a private Republican conference meeting. When asked about the comments later Greene is reported to have refused to confirm or deny making them but said she “shouldn’t have to”, adding: “It’s pretty aggressive for biological men to be invading our spaces.”

The unconfirmed comment comes off the back of a resolution introduced on Monday (18 November), aimed at prohibiting trans lawmakers in the lower chamber of congress using “single-sex facilities other than those corresponding to their biological sex”.

The resolution’s author, South Carolina Republican representative Nancy Mace, said the measure was aimed directly at trans Delaware Democrat Sarah McBride.

“I’m absolutely 100 per cent going to stand in the way of any man who wants to be in a woman’s restroom, in our locker rooms, in our changing rooms. I will be there fighting you every step of the way,” Mace said.

McBride made history on 5 November as the first out trans person to be elected to congress, following on from being the first trans woman to be elected to a state senate.

She branded the resolution a “blatant attempt from right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing”, adding: “We should be focused on bringing down the cost of housing, health care and child care, not manufacturing culture wars.”