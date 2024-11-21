Republican Speaker Mike Johnson has confirmed that trans women are not permitted to use bathrooms in the US Capitol building that match their gender identity.

The resolution, passed on Wednesday (20 November) – Trans Day of Remembrance – means that house members, officers and employees must now only use the facilities that match their biological sex.

“All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings – such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms – are reserved for individuals of that biological sex,” Mike Johnson said in a statement. “It is important to note that each Member office has its own private restroom, and unisex restrooms are available throughout the Capitol.”

“Women deserve women’s only spaces,” he added.

The resolution was first introduced by Republican Nancy Mace, who claimed there “shouldn’t be any controversy” over the decision.

Nancy Mace (L) said the resolution is ‘absolutely’ about Sarah McBride (R). (Getty)

When asked on Tuesday (19 November) if the decision was aimed directly at Sarah McBride, who’s set to become the country’s first and only out trans congresswoman in January after being elected earlier this month, Mace said: “Yes and absolutely, and then some. I’m absolutely 100 per cent going to stand in the way of any man who wants to be in a woman’s restroom, in our locker rooms, in our changing rooms.”

McBride has condemned the move, explaining that it was a “blatant attempt from right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing”.

“We should be focused on bringing down the cost of housing, health care and child care, not manufacturing culture wars,” she added.

Mike Johnson’s new bathroom policy at the Capitol is dehumanizing and cruel. This is not just about a new trans member. It’s about trans Capitol staff, visitors, and the message it sends to trans people across the country. Trans people are scared & angry. We must fight for them. — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) November 21, 2024

Several politicians, journalists and campaigners spoke out against the bathroom ban, with gay California congressman Robert Garcia describing the decision as “dehumanising and cruel”.

“This is not just about a new trans member,” he wrote on Twitter/X. “It’s about trans Capitol staff, visitors, and the message it sends to trans people across the country. Trans people are scared and angry. We must fight for them.”

Journalist Ari Drennen added that while trans congresswoman Sarah McBride has been the centre of discussion around the bathroom ban, it will also affect other trans staff members and visitors.

Sarah McBride is the first out trans person to be elected to congress. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

“While Sarah McBride and Nancy Mace both have private bathrooms in their offices, the trans people who are not elected officials who have to work there every day do not,” she explained.

Meanwhile, congresswoman-elect Yassamin Ansari helpfully pointed out all of the single-stall bathrooms in the building in a diagram for those who might be affected by the ban, commenting: “Hate that we have to do this.”

Others criticised the fact that the anti-LGBTQ+ decision was announced on Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day designed to remember and honour trans people who have been killed across the globe.

One Twitter user claimed he was “disgusted” by the decision to announce the bathroom ban on Trans Day of Remembrance.

“Discrimination of any kind is unacceptable, especially taking advantage of such a day to do so,” he added.

