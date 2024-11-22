Cara Delevingne took Taylor Swift on a ‘wild ride’ when she lived with her

Cara Delevingne says she took pop superstar Taylor Swift on a “wild ride” when they lived together.

The friendship between American Horror Story star and model Delevingne and “Cruel Summer” hitmaker Swift dates back over a decade, with Delevingne famously appearing in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video in 2015 alongside the singer’s ‘squad’ of female celebrity friends.

Now, Delevingne has shed more light on the pair’s relationship, opening up about the time she temporarily moved in with the Grammy-winning superstar.

Speaking to comedian Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine, Delevingne, who has previously been involved with singer St Vincent and Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson said: “I was going through a really horrible break-up and [Swift] let me live with her.”

The British star, who is now in a relationship with singer-songwriter Leah Mason, added: “We’re very different people: she’s very homely, because she looked after me so well, but we got into some… not trouble, but I definitely took her for a bit of a wild ride.

“Just to get her to blush would be great.”

Taylor Swift is ‘one of the funniest’ people, says Cara Delevingne

“Cruel Summer” hit-maker Swift is “one of the funniest” and “most-clever people”, Delevigne added. “Anyone could roast her easily but at the same time, she could f**k everyone up so hard.”

Delevingne identifies as pansexual, meaning she can be romantically attracted to people regardless of their gender identity. The star previously told Variety she “fall[s] in love with the person” no matter what their pronouns.

Delevingne made her West End debut earlier this year, starring as Sally Bowles in Cabaret. “There are no words to explain the excitement I have to return home to make my stage debut in such an iconic role,” she said at the time.

