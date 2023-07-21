The first teaser for the upcoming 12th season of American Horror Story has landed, giving fans their first look at Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne in character.

There was little doubt that the first look at American Horror Story season 12 would be worth the wait. After news broke earlier in April that reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian would be joining the next instalment of Ryan Murphy’s hit horror anthology series, alongside the likes of AHS alumni Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, fans knew that the visuals would be nothing short of iconic.

Suffice to say, the first-look teaser doesn’t disappoint.

Set to an eerie version of the “Rock-a-Bye Baby” lullaby and giving off major Rosemary’s Baby vibes, the trailer shows a series of seriously sinister images of a rocking cradle, a carriage and a bird’s nest, as well as a group of cult-like women dancing in slow motion.

The teaser also hones in on Kardashian, Roberts and Delevingne in turn, all of whom are wearing long white-blonde wigs while creepily pulling off their sunglasses. The trailer ends on a still of Kardashian cradling a cloth-bound baby in her arms while staring at the camera.

Based on Danielle Valentine’s yet-to-be-released thriller Delicate Condition and adapted by Halley Feiffer, the upcoming instalment follows a woman, Anna Alcott, who grows paranoid that sinister forces are going to great lengths to sabotage her pregnancy.

After exciting fans earlier in the year with paparazzi photos from the AHS set, social media users are now raving at the first official look of Delevingne in character,

“OOOOOOO SHYT!!! I didn’t know Cara was gonna be in it!!!!!! YASS” one person commented.

“Cara has AHS written all over her ever since I saw her,” another person wrote.

Cara looks like that Capitol lady from the Hunger Games https://t.co/OazW2TcmPk — ring (@catshire_) July 20, 2023

BROOOOOO NOBODY TOLD ME CARA DELAVINE IS IN THIS SEASON https://t.co/2NcCzYafdm — kei 😸 (@keidyk33) July 20, 2023

was nottt expecting cara delevingne wuttt🤯✨ https://t.co/nLjlGJsq3P — Kass 💋 (@KassandraTamez_) July 21, 2023

After the last season I do have my hopes a lil bit high!

Also, Cara Delevingne 😩🤌🏻🔥https://t.co/lFPFRlLuwD — Nasim (Haru) (@iamharuhara) July 21, 2023

Okay but Cara Delevingne is serving in the new AHS teaser. pic.twitter.com/678lNkmN0d — KrisHJ (@Kris_H_J) July 20, 2023

While the casting of Delevingne and Kardashian has heightened new season, general reactions to the teaser have been mixed.

American Horror Story has a proud queer legacy, with past alumni including Patti LuPone, Lady Gaga, Leslie Jordan and Sarah Paulson. Naturally, many fans are hoping the upcoming season will herald in a whole new era of fierce queer representation.

“Wait because this MOTHEREDD like Emma, Cara and Kim graduated with PhDs in c*ntology from the university of servington,” one fan wrote.

“This cast is really insane,” another tweeted. “Like I’m sorry, but how could you not expect me to be seated.”

#AHS: so i have high hopes for this season. american horror story has been in its flop era for a while now. the show needs to go back to what made it great, to begin with, and from what i know so far i think it’ll be good. https://t.co/B2r5Cy8THu — —MR. HOPELESS ROMANTIC— (@clapbackcam) July 20, 2023

They are already mothering https://t.co/rPn9hYx9Ky — Dylan Salgado (@DylanSalgadoFL) July 20, 2023

this cast is everything https://t.co/WFgEA1WDLp — fern (@fernandaesco_) July 20, 2023

This is going to slay hard, I fear https://t.co/O94RjWObVF — welcome to clown town (@theworldlyclown) July 21, 2023

SLAAAAAAAAAAAY

Iconic season is COMING again! This cast is top tier idgaf https://t.co/VmnJxhO0oD pic.twitter.com/2MoY4Sdveo — ☽ 𝒲𝐼𝒯𝒞𝐻𝒴𝐵𝐼𝒞𝐻 ☽ SINDEL FOR MK1 (@thewickedmoon) July 20, 2023

oh the makeup department deserves A RAISE this eats nothing beats the old american horror story seasons but they look powerful https://t.co/JA6LqNpxKr — 𝖻𝗋𝖾𝖾 ♡ (@glowinglikesel) July 20, 2023

this is going to be the most stupid yet cunt thing television has ever seen https://t.co/XBo94vaSRC — jeongyeon wig closet l’éponge (@420hyunxiao) July 20, 2023

However, some have warned that the teaser trailer may end up being better than the actual series.

it looks actually really great but y’all know that the teasers are better than the actual show … sadly https://t.co/fhyijmFEL6 — dario 𖦹 (@sp4cextime) July 20, 2023

they always have good teasers but the season will be nothing like this like they’re gonna throw in some twist halfway through that ruins everything like they always do HDNFDKKF https://t.co/vU9Qi8rjBJ — arianna (@faeriekokomi) July 20, 2023

This is either going to be a total mess or a total serve. #AHSDelicate



pic.twitter.com/JVMxyKY1qb — 🎬 Lewis John Yule 🎥 (@LewisJohnY2) July 20, 2023

Others fans are simply ready for American Horror Story veteran Roberts to return to her scream queen roots.

this is gonna be so good. I believe in Emma Roberts supremacy https://t.co/TxN9tcjosw — جوزيف (@ZeBrandao) July 21, 2023

Emma gone eat up every single time !!!! Justice for scream queens!! https://t.co/4pZOd0xhuG — Osca (@heyoscarparedes) July 20, 2023

emma roberts is single-handedly keeping ahs alive https://t.co/BuFfAAShZ9 — christopher (@chrisalessandr) July 21, 2023

i just know Emma is gonna be the best part of this season https://t.co/SV0ITiXHMP — Kiks sees Adele 9/30 💚 (@KiralovesAdele) July 20, 2023

There is currently no release date for American Horror Story: Delicate.