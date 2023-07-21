Cara Delevingne steals focus in American Horror Story season 12 teaser: ‘Coming back to serve’
The first teaser for the upcoming 12th season of American Horror Story has landed, giving fans their first look at Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne in character.
There was little doubt that the first look at American Horror Story season 12 would be worth the wait. After news broke earlier in April that reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian would be joining the next instalment of Ryan Murphy’s hit horror anthology series, alongside the likes of AHS alumni Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, fans knew that the visuals would be nothing short of iconic.
Suffice to say, the first-look teaser doesn’t disappoint.
Set to an eerie version of the “Rock-a-Bye Baby” lullaby and giving off major Rosemary’s Baby vibes, the trailer shows a series of seriously sinister images of a rocking cradle, a carriage and a bird’s nest, as well as a group of cult-like women dancing in slow motion.
The teaser also hones in on Kardashian, Roberts and Delevingne in turn, all of whom are wearing long white-blonde wigs while creepily pulling off their sunglasses. The trailer ends on a still of Kardashian cradling a cloth-bound baby in her arms while staring at the camera.
Based on Danielle Valentine’s yet-to-be-released thriller Delicate Condition and adapted by Halley Feiffer, the upcoming instalment follows a woman, Anna Alcott, who grows paranoid that sinister forces are going to great lengths to sabotage her pregnancy.
After exciting fans earlier in the year with paparazzi photos from the AHS set, social media users are now raving at the first official look of Delevingne in character,
“OOOOOOO SHYT!!! I didn’t know Cara was gonna be in it!!!!!! YASS” one person commented.
“Cara has AHS written all over her ever since I saw her,” another person wrote.
While the casting of Delevingne and Kardashian has heightened new season, general reactions to the teaser have been mixed.
American Horror Story has a proud queer legacy, with past alumni including Patti LuPone, Lady Gaga, Leslie Jordan and Sarah Paulson. Naturally, many fans are hoping the upcoming season will herald in a whole new era of fierce queer representation.
“Wait because this MOTHEREDD like Emma, Cara and Kim graduated with PhDs in c*ntology from the university of servington,” one fan wrote.
“This cast is really insane,” another tweeted. “Like I’m sorry, but how could you not expect me to be seated.”
However, some have warned that the teaser trailer may end up being better than the actual series.
Others fans are simply ready for American Horror Story veteran Roberts to return to her scream queen roots.
There is currently no release date for American Horror Story: Delicate.
MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.
Report this comment
Please let us know why you would like to report this comment:
The ability to comment will be removed from anyone who does not follow our Terms & Conditions