Cara Delevingne announces West End debut as she joins Cabaret

Cara Delevingne has announced her stage debut as she joins Cabaret in the West End.

The star will take on the role of Sally Bowles in the West End production from 11 March, appearing alongside Luke Treadaway who will play the Emcee.

Tickets for her run in Cabaret are now available to book from ATG Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Delevingne said: “There are no words to explain the excitement I have to return home to make my stage debut in such an iconic role.

“I am so inspired by the brilliant actors who have played Sally in past productions around the world and in this one in the West End. I cannot wait to be a part of this brilliant cast and production.”

You may like to watch

The show is currently running at the Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre in London, with Cara Delevingne set to appear until 1 June.

The pair will take over from Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor aka Self Esteem, who will play their last performances on 9 March.

Previously the roles of the Emcee and Sally Bowles have been played by Eddie Redmayne, Jessie Buckley, Aimee Lou Wood, Mason Alexander Park and Maude Apatow.

Cabaret is performed ‘in the rounds’ for guests, who receive a ‘club entry time’ for pre-show drinks at the Kit Kat Klub, designed to fit in with the motif of late 1920s Weimar-era Germany.

The show received a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards in April 2022, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history, including Best Actor and Best Actress for Redmayne and Buckley.

Despite being a celebratory and lavish musical, the show also serves as a stark reminder about the rise of fascism, as it takes place alongside the growing presence of Nazi Party.

It’s based on the 1939 novel Goodbye to Berlin by Christopher Isherwood and features music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.

It’s classic numbers include “Don’t Tell Mama”, “Money” and “Maybe This Time” as well as the iconic title track.

How to get tickets for Cara Delevingne in Cabaret

Booking for Cara Delevingne and Luke Treadway’s Cabaret run from 11 March to 1 June is now open via ATG Tickets.

They’re priced from £30, with prices going up to £325 for dining seats.

You can also find out the performances that Delevingne is not scheduled to appear at via kitkat.club/cabaret-london.