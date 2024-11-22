Charli XCX announces North American arena tour dates

Charli XCX has announced details of a North American arena tour in support of her album Brat.

The singer teased the news after a number of billboards popped up in various US cities this week.

The signs all featured the album’s signature green colour as well as its lo-fi font, reading “Austin”, “Chicago”, “Minneapolis”, “Brooklyn”, in each city.

She’s now confirmed five arena dates for spring, kicking off on 22 April in Austin and heading to Minneapolis, Rosemont and two nights in Brooklyn.

You may like to watch

Charli previously teased the featured artists on the Brat remix album in a similar way earlier this year, with the guest artist’s named displayed on billboards in their hometowns.

It will follow-up the Sweat Tour, which stopped off at 22 cities across the US and Canada in September and October.

The sold-out joint tour saw headline arenas alongside Troye Sivan, with the pair performing “1999” and “Talk Talk” during the set.

This November Charli will embark on the UK leg of the Brat Tour, which stops off in Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and London.

This week the Co-op Live in Manchester – and the biggest indoor venue in Europe – screened “Bratchester” outside its venue in the signature font and green.

Fans can expect to hear material from the number one album, and it’s remix edition, Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat.

This includes the likes of “Von Dutch”, “360”, “Apple” and “Sympathy is a Knife”, while the singer will also be joined by special guest Shygirl.

She’s also confirmed a string of shows for 2025, including Dublin and Belfast, performing at Malahide Castle on 17 June and Belsonic on 18 June.

Plus the “Guess” singer will also perform a string of festival shows including Primavera Sound and Coachella next summer.

Ahead of Charli XCX tickets going on sale for her Brat Tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

How do I get tickets?

They go on general sale at 2pm local time on 26 November via Ticketmaster.

Fans can sign up for presale here before 10am ET on Monday, 25 November. You’ll then be sent details on how to access the presale from 10am local time on 26 November.