Charli XCX, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter are all headlining this festival in 2025.

Charli XCX, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter are all headlining Primavera Sound 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

All of the gay stars have aligned as the trio are confirmed to be performing at the Barcelona-based festival next summer.

They’ll each headline a day at the music festival at Parc del Fòrum across 4-8 June.

After the lineup was announced in late-October, Charli posted on X/Twitter: “headlining primavera sound next year with sabrina and chappell. finally holy trinity unlocked ;)”.

headlining primavera sound next year with sabrina and chappell. finally holy trinity unlocked 😉

They were dubbed as the Powerpuff Girls by fans after they became main pop girls who dominated streaming charts and pop culture in 2024.

Fans can expect to hear tracks that have soundtracked the year including Charli’s “Guess”, “Apple” and “360”, Chappell’s “Good Luck, Babe!”, “HOT TO GO!” and “Pink Pony Club” and Sabrina’s “Taste”, “Espresso” and “Please Please Please”.

It’ll also be a chance to see all three singer’s after each of their respective tours for the albums have sold out.

They’ll be joined at Primavera Sound in Barcelona by the likes of Haim, Confidence Man, Clairo, Fontaines D.C. and Wet Leg, who are also on the lineup.

Below you can check out the full lineup for the festival and how to secure your tickets before they sell out.

How do I get Primavera Sound tickets for 2025?

They’re now available to buy from the festival’s official ticketing partner Fever.

A three-day pass is priced at 325,00 € and a VIP pass is priced at 545,00 €.

Plus you can also have the option of a payment plan with Fever, so you can pay off your ticket across a number of months instead of all at once.

Day tickets will be released for Primavera Festival in Barcelona closer to the date of the event.

What’s the full lineup?

The lineup so far features headliners Charli xcx, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter, while the likes of Haim, Clairo, Fontaines D.C., Wet Leg and Confidence Man will also perform.