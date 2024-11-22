Lost Boys & Fairies star Fra Fee has married his EastEnders actor partner Declan Bennett in a lavish ceremony in the Republic of Ireland. Hollywood star Luke Evans and his boyfriend Fran Evans were among the guests.

Irish actor Fee, who played Andy in the BBC’s hit queer adoption drama, has lived with Bennett in rural Oxfordshire since 2020 and the pair tied the knot last Friday (15 November).

Bennett is probably best-known for his performance in 2013’s Inside Llewyn Davis and as Charlie Cotton – Dot Branning’s grandson – in the BBC soap. Fee also starred in Marvel’s Hawkeye.

‘An emotional day full of love, laughter and music’

Tomas posted a series of images and videos on Instagram, writing: “Yesterday was a beautiful wedding, an emotional day full of love, laughter and music.”

One video featured a rendition of “Higher Love” before the happy couple walked up the aisle. Another showed Bennett with tears in his eyes.

The ceremony in the village of Castletown ended with the newlyweds holding hands while singing and dancing to “Oh Happy Day.”

Beauty and the Beast star Luke Evans recently told PinkNews what it was like being an out gay star in Hollywood action films at the start of his career, recalling that he felt he had to come out “all over again”.

Luke Evans went on to say: “I’d already done interviews when I was 21 about what it was like, I wasn’t gonna deny it, it was already there. I wondered how many times I had to do it, how many times I [would] have to keep saying it.”

Luke Evans (R) and his partner of three years, Fran Tomas (L). (Getty)

In his new book, Boy from the Valleys: My Unexpected Journey, Luke Evans also describes how he was bullied at school because of his religion and sexuality and had a “horrible time”.

“I was the perfect target, I was a Jehovah’s Witness, I was a very quiet kid, I was an only child. I didn’t have the ability to fight back.

“When you’re that young and you have to think about why they’re calling you things, terrible word… a kid should never have to think, what’s wrong with me? Why is it me they’re picking on? Because bullies can be brutal.”

