Hawkeye’s Fra Fee leads new BBC gay adoption drama Lost Boys & Fairies

The first images from new BBC series Lost Boys & Fairies, starring Hawkeye‘s Fra Fee, have been released, offering viewers a glimpse of the vital new gay drama.

Out gay actor Fra Fee, 36, who is best known for playing Kazi Kazimierczak in Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe mini-series Hawkeye, will play a man named Andy in the lead role.

Lost Boys & Fairies will tell the story of Andy and his husband, artist Gabriel (played by Sion Daniel Young, star of Channel 4’s 2021 crime drama Deceit), as they begin the process of adopting a child as a same-sex couple.

While little has been shared about the full plot, a BBC synopsis describes the upcoming series as “tender” and “glittering” in its portrayal of gay adoption.

Sion Daniel Young (L) and Fra Fee (R) as Gabriel and Andy in BBC drama Lost Boys & Fairies. (BBC/Duck Soup Films)

The series will see Gabriel perform at ‘Neverland’, a queer club in Cardiff, Wales, which will form part of his self-discovery journey as he prepares to become a father.

Before he can begin his own path towards fatherhood, he must first repair the relationship with his own dad.

As well as Fee and Young, the cast includes Waterloo Road actress Elizabeth Berrington as a character called Jackie, and Olivier award-winner and Red, White & Royal Blue actress Sharon D Clarke as a character called Claire. The Conjuring 2 actress Maria Doyle Kennedy will also star.

Lost Boys & Fairies is written and created by Welsh, queer artist and playwright Daf James, and directed by The Secret Diaries of Miss Anne Lister director James Kent.

Elizabeth Berrington as Jackie, Fra Fee as Gabriel and Sion Daniel Young as Andy in BBC drama Lost Boys & Fairies. (BBC/Duck Soup Films)

Speaking about creating the show earlier this year, Daf James said: “I’m thrilled to be working with this world-class team to bring my personally inspired Welsh, queer, adoption story to screen authentically.”

The first look images from the series show Fee and Young smartly dress and hand-in-hand as they walk down Cardiff’s streets together.

Another image shows the pair in what appears to be a primary school classroom, both donning blue Superman t-shirts.

While a release date for the Lost Boys & Fairies is yet to be announced, Irish actor Fee responded to the first images being released by writing on X (formerly Twitter) that the show is “coming soon” to BBC One.