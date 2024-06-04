Irish actor Fra Fee plays one-half of a gay Welsh couple in the BBC’s new queer adoption drama, Lost Boys and Fairies, but the star has a real-live partner too in the form of singer and actor Declan Bennett.

Fee, who plays Andy in the three-part series, has had an extensive career prior to the BBC show, which follows him and his performance artist partner Gabriel (Deceit‘s Sion Daniel Young) as they prepare to adopt a child and become fathers.

He is perhaps best known for his role of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Kazi in the Disney+ show Hawkeye.

Fee, who is gay, is currently in a relationship with singer-songwriter and actor Bennett. The pair have lived together in rural Oxfordshire with their dog since 2020, but many want to know exactly who Bennett is.

Who is Declan Bennett?

Declan Bennett is probably best-known for his performances in 2013’s Inside Llewyn Davis and for playing Charlie Cotton – grandson to Dot Branning – in EastEnders in 2014. He left the BBC soap in 2015 but made a brief return two years later.

Born in Coventry on 20 March 1981, he performed with the Belgrade Youth Theatre, according to IMDb.

You may like to watch

Declan Bennett has appeared in the West End and on Boradway. (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

He played the lead in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Jesus Christ Superstar and wrote Boy Out The City, which played at Edinburgh Festival Fringe. It covers his experiences with toxic masculinity, men’s mental health and homophobia, and life at a Catholic school.

“The play is ultimately about our inner child. The ‘boy’ in the play is seven-year-old me, 14-year-old me, 23-year-old me, but [he] is everyone’s inner kid who’s been repressed and shut down over the years, and I want everyone to surrender to that kid inside and let them speak,” he told Binge Fringe magazine.

He’s also been seen in the Boy George stage musical, Taboo, and in Rent, on Broadway.

World Tour! 😍 — Marnix ten Brinke (@marnixtenbrinke) May 25, 2024

This year, he is bringing his one-man show to Birmingham for Pride having just finished performing in Belfast and Oxford.

Prior to his time as an actor, he was part of pop group Point Break who had four top-20 hits in the UK before they split in 2000, after just one year together.