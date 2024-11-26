Elton John shares devastating health update: ‘It floored me’

Pop superstar Elton John has revealed that he’s lost the sight in one eye and “can’t see anything”, but still insists he’s “the luckiest man alive”.

In September, the singer revealed that he is recovering well from a “severe” infection, but a full recovery would take “some time”.

The Goodbye Yellow Brick Road hit-maker gave his latest health update to Good Morning America on Monday (25 November), saying: “It’s been a while since I’ve done anything, I just have to get off my backside. I unfortunately lost [the] sight in my right eye in July because I had an infection.

Elton (R) with husband David Furnish and their two children, Zachary and Elijah, in 2015. (Getty)

“It’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see. My left eye is not the greatest.”

Elton and his husband David Furnish have two sons, Zachary, who celebrates his 14th birthday on Christmas Day, and Elijah, who will be 12 early in the new year. “There’s hope and encouragement that it will be OK”, the star added but he has reportedly halted work on a new album because he “can’t see a lyric”.

He went on to say: “We’re taking initiative to get it better… but it kinda floored me. I can’t see anything, I can’t read anything, I can’t watch anything.”

You may like to watch

‘Luckiest man in the world’

He remains positive, however, describing himself as “the luckiest man in the world”.

A new documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late, which was co-directed by Furnish, premiered at the BFI London Film Festival in October and focuses on the musician’s final tour and return to Dodger Stadium in 2022, almost 50 after he first played the Los Angeles venue.

Speaking at the premiere about his initial struggles with success and fame, he said: “Music saved me, it also nearly killed me. Even when I was at my lowest ebb, I always played music and it moved me, so music’s been my saviour throughout my life.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.