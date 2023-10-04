Elton John stars in beauty campaign for Charlotte Tilbury

Elton John has teamed up with beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury for their new Christmas campaign.

The pop icon features in the Club Magic holiday campaign and is launching two exclusive Elton John products.

Fans of the beauty brand can shop the entire holiday collection at charlottetilbury.com.

They’re also launching two limited edition Elton John products that will be available to shop from 4pm BST on 4 October.

This includes two of their Hot Lips lipsticks in star-branded packaging alongside a black and white clutch with matching stars.

Michaela Jae Rodriguez and Rina Sawayama appear in the campaign. (Charlotte Tilbury)

To mark their campaign they’ve teamed up with a number of stars including John’s collaborator and Glastonbury guest, Rina Sawayama.

The singer appears alongside models Kate Moss and Jourdan Dunn as well as Pose’s Michaela Jae Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was announced as the face of the brand earlier this year, saying it was “an honor” and “seven-year-old me would be pinching myself”.

John and Tilbury also feature in the star-studded holiday campaign alongside Sofia Tilbury and Bella Tilbury.

The duo have previously teamed with Charlotte Tilbury Beauty becoming the founding beauty partner of The Rocket Fund.

This will support the Elton John Aids Foundation in helping over 40,000 young people most at risk of HIV and AIDS access life-saving services and support.

“Charlotte and I share the belief that everyone should feel safe and inspired to be their authentic selves.

“With her inclusive brand committed to helping everyone, everywhere be more confident and empowered,” the pop icon said.

He added that he “had so much fun stepping into beauty magic and working with Charlotte and her muses”.

“This campaign is certainly going to bring the sparkle, joy and glamour this holiday season, all while supporting my Foundation’s life-saving work,” the “Tiny Dancer” singer said.

To shop the entire Charlotte Tilbury holiday collection head to charlottetilbury.com.