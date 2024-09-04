Sir Elton John has said he is “healing” from an eye infection which left him with “limited vision” in one eye.

The 77-year-old singer said that he is recovering well from the “severe” infection, but a full recovery would take “some time”.

The “Rocketman” hitmaker took to Instagram to share his health update with fans: “Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye.

“I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye. I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks.

“I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery so far,” he wrote.

Fellow celebrities including Billy Porter, Layton Williams, Donatella Versace, Hannah Waddingham and his friend Chappell Roan all sent their well wishes for the star.

Porter wrote: “Sending you all the love and peace that’s possible,” while Roan said: “We love you.”

It was recently announced that John’s upcoming documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late, would premiere at this year’s BFI London Film Festival. The festival takes place between 9 and 20 October.

Elton John’s upcoming documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late is premiering later this year. (Disney+)

The official logline reads: “Directed by R.J. Cutler and David Furnish, the documentary follows Elton John as he looks back on his life and the astonishing early days of his 50-year career in this emotionally charged, intimate and uplifting full-circle journey.

“As he prepares for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium, Elton takes us back in time to recount the extraordinary highs and heartbreaking lows of his early years and how he overcame adversity, abuse and addiction to become the icon he is today. The film will feature a new original song from Elton John.”

We’re wishing Sir Elton John a speedy recovery, and sending him all our well wishes.

Elton John: Never Too Late will debut in cinemas for a limited time on 15 November in the US and UK, before landing on Disney+ on 13 December.