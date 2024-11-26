Judge dismisses criminal cases against Donald Trump

A judge has dismissed criminal charges against Donald Trump, brought by Jack Smith, relating to alleged attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump had argued that he was immune from prosecution in a number of cases, but a court in Washington DC rejected his claims in February.

US special counsel Jack Smith charged Trump with conspiring to overturn Joe Biden’s victory four years ago, alleging that he committed fraud to remain in office.

However, with Trump set to serve a second term in the White House, Smith has now asked to have the charges dropped, citing a Justice Department policy that forbids the federal indictment of a sitting president.

However, in a six-page filing, he pointed out: “This outcome is not based on the merits or strength of the case against the defendant.”

Case dismissed ‘without prejudice’

Judge Tanya Chutkan dismissed the case “without prejudice”, meaning the charges could be refiled once Trump leaves office.

Smith also asked to have the case regarding improperly storing classified documents dismissed. Trump pleaded not guilty in both cases, the BBC reported.

Trump was the first former president to face a criminal trial, and, in May, was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The president-elect has vowed fire Smith as soon as he takes office, but, according to The New York Times, the prosecutor plans to step down before Trump’s inauguration on 20 January.

