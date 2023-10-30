Former US president Donald Trump has pledged to defund schools teaching critical race theory and “transgender insanity” if he is re-elected in 2024.

At a rally in Sioux City in Iowa, Donald Trump – who has previously promised to reinstate his cruel trans military ban if elected – claimed he would clamp down on race and LGBTQ+ education in schools.

“I will also sign a new executive order to cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children,” he said on stage.

The former president has previously spoken about his opposition to teaching about race in schools, calling race education “toxic propaganda” in a previous speech.

“They were teaching people to hate our country, and I’m not going to allow that to happen,” he said about anti-bias training that taught federal employees about issues like white privilege.

Donald Trump has ramped up discussion on trans issues and anti-trans policy pledges since his bid to be re-elected in 2024, with the former president claiming that Republican voters care more about restricting trans rights than cutting taxes.

In a January campaign video, Donald Trump threatened to ban gender-affirming care for trans people of “any age”, effectively meaning medical transition could become impossible in the US.

“I will sign a new executive order instructing every federal agency to cease all programs that promote the concept of sex and gender transition at any age,” he said.

“I will then ask Congress to permanently stop federal taxpayer dollars from being used to promote or pay for these procedures.”

LGBTQ+ activists, however, have claimed they are “battle-ready” for a potential Trump presidency, with American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) executive director Anthony D Romero claiming: “If Donald Trump believes that a second term would allow him to continue with the unconstitutional and un-American policies of his first term, the ACLU will be ready to fight back at every turn.”