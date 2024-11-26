Film

Bigots think ‘woke’ Wicked will ‘go broke’. Record box-office takings say otherwise

A still from Wicked showing Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda in Wicked. (Universal Studios)

Right-wing pundits and homophobes are apparently surprised to hear that hit musical Wicked is queer.

The film adaptation of the smash-hit Wizard of Oz spin-off, which features an unlikely friendship blossoming between two witches, smashed box-office records for the opening of a Broadway film adaptation.

But some commentators have accused the famously camp musical of “going woke.”

The X/Twitter account “End Wokeness” shared a clip of co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo discussing the queerness of the land of Oz, saying it was “so gay, even the animals in Oz are gay”.

Cynthia Erivo as the green-skinned Elphaba and Ariana Grande as the pink-loving Glinda looking beyond the camera.
Wicked is – shock, horror – a bit queer. (Universal Pictures)

Homophobes and right-wing pundits labelled the musical ‘woke’, strangely using the old catchphrase “go woke, go broke” – somehow missing the fact that it took close to $165 million (£131 million) worldwide on its opening weekend.

One user, who vented his frustration that the co-stars would suggest that anything in the land of Oz has “always been a queer place,” asked: “Since when?”

You may like to watch

The original 1939 film, starring gay icon Judy Garland, is so integrated into queer society that it was referenced in a code phrase used – particularly– by gay men before homosexuality was legal, to signify their identity: friends of Dorothy.

Queerness is such an integral part of The Wizard of Oz, that Kenya Barris, who is set to direct a remake, assured fans that it would be unapologetically LGBTQ+.

“The original was an allegory and a reflection of the way the world was at the time, with things like the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl,” the Black-ish director said in 2022. “We’re going to turn a mirror on where we’re at right now and take disparate characters from the LGBTQ+ community, from different cultural communities and socio-economic communities, and tell a story that reflects the world.”

